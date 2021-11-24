Szczesny avoids a worse passive, the Church is shipwrecked

Chelsea-Juventus: Szczesny avoid a worse passive, without Locatelli the light goes out, not even church manages to engrave.

SZCZESNY 6.5 – Yesterday he brought with him the new number 1 of Nick Raider: written and designed as at the end of the 80s, when the number 10 Juve shirt was worn by Marino Magrin. Then he saves the door, and sets it aside for Saturday.

CUADRADO 5 – Jonah Hex has a stellar cast (like the salaries of this Juve), but it’s a horrible movie. Whoever wrote it was eating pasta and ketchup blended with coca-cola. The goals come from the other side, but Juan doesn’t shine either.

BONUCCI 6 – On the sinking ship he listens to the Titanic orchestra, greets di Caprio and Kate Winslet, then closes the restaurant, checks the hatch, drinks an ice-free bourbon, takes off his shirt and plugs the leak in the iceberg.

DE LIGT 5.5 – Calm. Pass it to Bonucci who will then take care of it, but don’t get caught up in the frenzy. Then he takes Ozpetek’s latest book (Like a breath) and gets lost. Thriller of feelings? Horror of the soul? Teen love porn?

ALEX SANDRO 3.5 – Madame Fatal is a minor character from DC comics (the Batman publishing house). It tells the adventures of a middle-aged man who, to fight crime, disguises himself as an old lady. A little bit what Allegri asked Alex Sandro last night: who goes slowly, goes healthy and far and who takes offense is a stinker.

MCKENNIE 5 – Netflix’s most watched movie (Red Notice) is an action comedy with the wrong timing. The jokes are phone calls, the protagonists seem intent on doing something else and above all the costume designers give incredible necklines to Gal Gadot who has many other advantages, but not that of a hyper-developed mammary gland …

RABIOT 4 – Tom Thumb was small in stature but big brains. He, on the other hand, has too long slices and too short a brain. Misconceptions, lack of backbone and inconsistent physical condition have made it a black hole for this team.

LOCATELLI 6.5 – Invent a genius. Then he looks around and wonders how to play while Bentancur reads “love in the time of cholera” by Marquez and Rabiot has Lolita in his hands instead of Pinocchio?

ARTHUR 5 – When he enters there is little to save. He continues to recite Klimt’s poems in the desert, which has become famous as a painter.

BENTANCUR 4 – Did macarone or pen rigata come first? And why when the shelves are empty do smooth pens go unsold? And the Johnny Walker Green, is it still a niche product? Or is it out of production again? Are Benta’s mistakes always the same? And the shot from outside? If we play better with 4-3-3, why do we persist in this useless 4-4-2?

DYBALA 5.5 – Instead of letting him in, he could have sent him to Knightsbridge, a great dance school, to get him back into the game.

CHURCH 5 – Winning team changes; what you don’t change is the train track that is the protagonist of Snowpiercer. Yesterday, Chiesa seemed to be off the pitch. Some excellent contrast (because he has to learn to defend and suffer), can’t you always attack?

KULUSEVSKI SV

MORATA 5.5 – He limits himself, like Alvaro Vitali, to observing Chelsea through the keyhole. Great lob, but then the defender, instead of inviting him into the pool, like Gloria Guida, pulls the curtain and ends the unstuck moment of the match.

KEAN 5 – He enters, observes the others, loses a few balls, and wonders, like Chatwin: what am I doing here?

ALLEGRI 3.5 – Instead of coaching, he goes around Turin with Federico Moccia’s books in his pocket in search of a porn cinema, not imagining that they all closed 10 years ago. What he does in the interval to demotivate the players is a mystery that we have been carrying around for years: a kind of Star Wars backwards: use weakness!

TENET IN THE DARK (We rewind time and change the past, aware of what happened in the future)

In the end, these are the games that I, the average Juventus fan and the coach, see in reverse. And if on the outward journey it suits you, because the fort resists, on the way back you take 4.

Oooops!

Controversy over an irregular goal?

No!

Controversy for having taken 3 absolutely regular ones and having messed around in front of the area to play the ball calmly and give it to the opponents.

Would I have changed six at the end of the first half?

“Wait, let’s get two more and then make the changes!” The coach told the deputy.

Mah!

Boh!