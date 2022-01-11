Szczesny can play but not go to the stadium: the vaccination cycle has just started

Tomorrow the Juventus goalkeeper will be Mattia Perin. It is not a question of alternating between Serie A and national cups: against Inter, the holder between the posts should have been as usual Wojciech Szczesny. And not even a technical choice: the Pole comes from an excellent performance against Roma. To reveal the reason, Allegri himself: “Tek was the last to get vaccinated, he can only arrive at the last minute and therefore will go to the bench”.

The vaccination cycle started a few days ago. The Pole, in fact, does not yet have the green pass: Szczesny only recently started the vaccination course, receiving the first dose. The green certificate, as everyone who received it knows, arrives in that case only 14 days later. In between, the fateful 10 January: from yesterday, the super green pass – valid for those who have received two doses, but for those who are vaccinated now also from the 15th day after the first dose – it is necessary to access the stadiums. Warning: not for professional sportsmen, which is why Szczesny – like other Serie A no-vax players, some of whom are still unvaccinated – will only be able to arrive at the stadium to exercise their professional activity. Which, in this specific case, will consist in going to the bench. In fact, between the state regulations and the FIGC protocol, the goalkeeper could not access the stadium before the kick-off. A paradox, if you like, but today the regulatory framework is this.

The green pass arrives the day after tomorrow. The last of Juve. Allegri himself, in today’s press conference, then gave two other crucial indications. Meanwhile, that Szczesny will receive the green pass the day after tomorrow: from that moment on, this problem will be just a memory. Secondly, that “Teak he is the last ”, that is the last Juventus player to have received the vaccine: any doubts about the presence of other no-vax in the Juventus locker room have been dispelled.