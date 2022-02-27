Szczesny: I refuse to be on the pitch and listen to the Russian anthem

Midtime Editorial

The starting goalkeeper for Juventus and the Polish soccer team, Wojciech Szczesnyposted a strong message against Russia this Saturday, as a result of the conflict that broke out in Ukraine due to the special military operation authorized by President Vladimir Putin. In his text, the goalkeeper pointed out that is not willing to play against the team that represents Moscow in the Qatar 2022 Repechage.

“I refuse to play against players what do you choose represent the values and principles of Russia. I refuse to be in the field with the colors of my country listen to the Russian national anthem. I refuse to participate in a sport that legitimizes the actions of the Russian government.”

On the other hand, noted that his wife is Ukrainian, as well as several of his employeesfor which he could not stay with the desire to express his disapproval of what the Russian authority is doing.

“My wife was born in Ukraine, Ukrainian blood runs through my son’s veins, part of our family is still in Ukrainemany of my employees are Ukrainians and all they are great people. Seeing the suffering on their faces and the fear for their country makes me understand that I can’t sit still and pretend that nothing has happened“.

Finally he pointed out that Vladimir PutinWith this invasion violates the values ​​that represent Europe. In addition, hopes that FIFA and UEFA have an exemplary sanction for the Russian national team football for starting this conflict.

“The moment when Putin decided to invade UkraineNot only declared the war to Ukraine, but also to all the values ​​that Europe defends: freedom, independence and above all, peace. (…) I know that my impact may only be symbolic, but I ask to FIFA Yet the UEFA that they take measures and hold the Russian Federation accountable for its actions.