T.33, the latest masterpiece by Gordon Murray: over 600 HP and only 100 examples

Gordon Murray still amazes presenting his new supercar T.33. An elegant model, with less extreme aerodynamics than the T.50 but which continues to offer all the most important features of all Murray’s creatures, namely lightness, a V12 engine and scrupulous attention to all details. The T.33 it will be for a few and not only because its price is within the reach of a very few lucky ones (1.37 million pounds excluding taxes equal to about 1.65 million euros) but also because it will be produced in only 100 specimens. The lucky ones who can put this supercar in their garage will have to wait until 2024 when deliveries begin.

ATTENTION TO DETAIL

Gordon Murray T.33 measure 4,398 mm long x 1,950 mm wide x 1,135 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,735 mm. This supercar is built around a monocoque in carbon fiber. To ensure maximum agility in curves, but also comfort on the roads, Murray has developed new wishbone suspension. The manufacturer has made extensive use of aluminum for the shock absorbers and for various other elements of this sector. The T.33 was then equipped with a newly developed hydraulic power assisted steering that was calibrated to provide the highest possible sensitivity. The braking system is really refined and it could only be like that. This supercar features Brembo carbon ceramic brake discs (370mm x 34mm at the front and 340mm x 34mm at the rear). The aluminum calipers are 6-piston at the front and 4-piston at the rear. The car can count on 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and 20-inch at the rear. Then we find Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires (235/35 R19 front and 295/30 R20 rear). A lot of attention has obviously been given to weight reduction. According to what has been stated, the T.33 on the scale is marking 1,090 kg.

The look is elegant and gives a nod to the supercars of the past. Murray says owners will be called upon to work with his design team to customize their car. In particular, it will be possible to modify the livery of the T.33 in such a way that each model is truly unique. The aerodynamics have been treated in the best of ways even if it does not reach the refinement of the T.50. After all, the T.33 was created to be less extreme and more usable. For example, we do not find the rear fan that is present on the T.50. However, Murray worked a lot at the underbody level to be able to get it anyway high downforce values. This made it possible to do without many flashy aerodynamic appendages that are normally present on other supercars. The only exception is the presence of an active rear spoiler which opens automatically but which can be manually controlled by the driver. According to Murray, this work has resulted in an aerodynamic efficiency that is medially 30% higher than that of other supercars. Not even theairscoop on the roof. As for the interior, we find a cockpit that can accommodate two people (three on the T.50 with the driver in the forward position) and focused on the driver. The bridge is dominated by the large central tachometer with full scale at 12,000 rpm. Tachometer which is flanked by two digital screens showing a variety of information. There is also compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All primary and secondary controls are aluminum alloy and so are the pedals.

ENGINE V12