T and U series postal savings bonds, be careful or you risk losing everything

Numerous readers have written to us to ask if they will be able to collect the Postal savings bonds found in the drawer and most of the time signed in their favor by parents and grandparents, despite having expired for many years. We respond to all by saying that these securities are prescribed after 10 years from the expiry. The prescription makes you lose the right not only to draw interest, but to have the same capital returned to you.

The answer is bitter, we know. To avoid such sorrows, we invite you to keep an eye on the postal savings certificates of T series and of U series. The first was issued from 1 July to 31 December 1997. It offered the possibility of doubling the capital after 12 years, during which the annual interest rate offered was therefore 5.95% gross. The capital tripled, then, after 17 years, presenting an interest rate of 6.68% gross during the entire period.

Postal savings bonds, due to expire in 2022

These postal savings bonds expired between the middle and the end of 2014. From that date the ten-year limitation period runs, so you will have the possibility to redeem them up to all the next 30-36 months. After that, you will lose everything. But there is a much more imminent deadline that you need to watch out for. It concerns the U series, issued between 1 January and 9 December 1998. It offered a capital of 50% higher after 9 years, during which the gross interest rate was 4.61%. After 14 years, however, the capital doubled, offering an average annual rate of 5.08%.

These bonds expired in 2012. Given the ten-year prescription, they can only be redeemed until almost the end of 2022. You need to check the exact subscription date, because it could even be a matter of days.

Again, after which you would lose everything. Unfortunately, many prescription cases are triggered not by carelessness, but by the late and accidental discovery of postal savings bonds by the beneficiaries or their heirs. This is why, if you have any doubt that mom, dad or grandparents signed something in the nineties, you need to make sure that they have not left them forgotten in some drawer of the house.

