T-Mobile and Elon Musk sign trade pact

T-Mobile CEO and Chairman Mike Sievert, along with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, announced Thursday night at a live event, its commercial union to bring cell phone connectivity to every corner of the United States, including Puerto Rico.

The initiative, which bears the name “Coverage Above and Beyond”, will use the constellation of satellites that SpaceX has for its Starlink satellite internet service -which it already offers in much of the world-, in order to complement the coverage service currently offered by T-Mobile.

T-Mobile explained that today, despite powerful LTE and 5G wireless networks, more than half a million square miles in the United States, as well as much of the ocean, do not currently receive any type of cellular signal. These are areas where people are disconnected or pay exorbitant fees for having to use a satellite phone.

SpaceX launched 46 Starlink satellites into orbit in July, just two months after launching 53, all from California.

The companies seek to provide text coverage, including SMS messages, MMS and participating messaging apps, in almost all parts of the United States, including Hawaii, parts of Alaska, Puerto Rico and territorial waters, beginning with beta testing in select areas by the end of next year. Voice and data coverage would be added later.

“The important thing about this is that it means there are no dead zones for your cell phone in the world,” Musk said during a live event at a SpaceX facility in Texas.

The CEO of Tesla, who is engaged in a legal battle with Twitter, emphasized that the crucial benefit of this service is that it can help people in dangerous situations in remote areas.

“We’ve always thought differently about what it means to keep customers connected, and that’s why we’re working with the best to deliver coverage that’s superior to anything customers have seen before,” Sievert said. “More than a groundbreaking alliance, this represents two innovators shaking up the industry and challenging old ways of doing things to create something entirely new that will further connect customers and scare away competitors,” she added.

Both executives affirmed that the service will work for T-Mobile customers with the same phones that the vast majority already have, so they would not have to incur a new equipment.