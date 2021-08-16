T-Mobile hack: customer data for sale for 6 bitcoins

Hack attack on T-Mobile’s mobile phone multinational: The hacker allegedly stole the data of 100 million customers and claimed to sell a database for six bitcoins.

According to reports, it appears that T-Mobile suffered a hack attack two weeks ago on its server, containing sensitive data of its customers.

In particular, the data of the 100 million customers stolen may include IMSI, IMEI, phone numbers, customer names, security PINs, social security numbers, driver’s license numbers and date of birth. Where with IMEI we mean a unique number used to identify cell phones and with IMSI, a unique number associated with a user on a cellular network.

The hacker reported that he had stolen T-Mobile’s entire IMEI database which includes the history from 2004 to today. To confirm this, a screenshot of an SSH connection to a production server with Oracle has been posted.

Not only that, in the report it is argued that the cause of the violation would be of revenge against the United States, that is, with the aim of damaging the US infrastructure.

T-Mobile hack, stolen data and the sale for bitcoins

T-Mobilemeanwhile, it seems to be actively involved investigating the attack and the validity of the hacker’s claims. Speaking of which, here’s how he commented:

“We are aware of the claims made in an underground forum and are actively investigating their validity. We have no further information to share at this time “

And in fact, the attack in question does not foresee the contact of the hackers with the multinational. But in fact, the hacker is already making money from selling T-Mobile’s data on the web.

In essence, the hacker allegedly claimed that a database containing birth dates, driver’s license numbers and social security numbers for 30 million people would already be on sale. The selling price of this ledger full of sensitive information would be 6 bitcoins, the equivalent of over $ 280,000 to date.

The situation of hacker and crypto attacks that took place last week is different. In fact, while with T-Mobile, BTC acts as a payment method to buy stolen data (again according to the hacker), the case of Poly Network it was definitely different.

Two weekends ago, in fact, the cross-chain platform DeFi, Poly Network had announced its “under-attack” status with the equivalent of $ 600 million in crypto stolen.

Situation that seems to have had a happy ending, with the collaboration of the hacker nicknamed Mr. White Hat who allegedly took action to expose the vulnerability of the DeFi platform.

Not only that, Mr. White Hat would also have provided to return the stolen sum in the following crypto ETH, BUSD, BTCB, ETHB, BNB, USDC, DAI, UNI, SHIB and FEI, with the reimbursement by Poly Network directly in the wallets of the its users.