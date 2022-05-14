T-Mobile Launches Low-Priced, High-Speed ​​Home Internet

The company T-Mobile launched 5G internet that offers families the fastest and cheapest broadband service in the market, which has made it acquire the largest number of customers of any other company in the country.

“Before the Internet was limited to those places where a cable could reach, today we are offering a service with an ultra-capacity 5G cellular network at a speed of 140 megabits per second, faster than the average offered by other providers, which is of 85 megabits per second”, said Jorge Martel, vice president of T-Mobile, in an interview with this medium.

Best of all, he said, the monthly payment is a fixed price of $50, and if they add it to a plan they already have, the consumer can only pay $30 a month.

Millions of households use this service.

“Vendors always love to justify price increases, but we’re not only offering the $50 flat price for households but small businesses as well.”

This, he said, makes T-Mobile the first and only nationwide business internet provider with 5G fixed mobile internet. “No other 5G or landline provider can connect businesses nationwide.”

He mentioned that they are aware that many Internet provider companies subject their clients to leonine contracts, from which it is very difficult to escape.

The concrete proposal is to terminate the provider and T-Mobile will cover the cost. “When customers are ready to switch, they can terminate the contract and disassociate themselves from their Internet provider, at no cost, because T‑Mobile covers all early termination fees up to $500′.

And regarding the installation of the Internet, he said that it is extremely simple, because it does not require a technician to come to the house. “The router is connected to the electrical current and an application is downloaded; and this is all they need to get it up and running.”

All they have to do is call T-Mobile, and see if the area they live in qualifies. “If so, the router can be mailed; or they can also pick it up directly at a T-Mobile store. Our plans are to keep adding more areas.”

One year after launching internet freedomMartell said they have grown by close to a million subscribers and have reached 500 million households.

He emphasized that T-Mobile offers the opportunity to test this service, free of charge; And if they don’t like it, they can return it.

“Give yourself a break from your Internet provider with the test Test Drive. Customers can try home Internet service for 15 days, worry-free.

“If you like it, great! If not, they return it and do not have to pay anything. Plus, because it’s completely wireless, they can continue their service from their current provider while they try it out.”

Martel explained that the pandemic taught us the importance of having a broader and faster broadband speed internet.

Jorge Martel, Vice President of T-Mobile.

And to offer this Internet service in homes, he said that they prepared themselves, and it was possible thanks to the merger with Spring that allowed them to combine the extended range signals with the mid-range ones.

Martell said that internet freedom It makes it easy for broadband customers to break up with the big providers, lock in their prices with incredible savings, and most of all, feel valued.

“Internet providers are famous for luring customers in with low promotional prices, then raising them after the first year or two.”

On average, vendors raise prices by more than 30% after the promotional period ends.

“And that’s before activation fees, equipment fees, installation fees, even self-installation fees. In 2020 alone, internet providers charged customers more than $9 trillion in monthly fees.”

On the other hand, Martel mentioned that customer service is extremely arrogant and without many options. “With internet freedomwe are going to change this and offer a simpler service”.

All in all, T-Mobile offers you to relax with a price of $50 per month without additional monthly charges and taxes, for as long as you are a customer.

Additionally, it gives you greater savings by adding residential Internet to a family plan.

“T-Mobile treats home internet service like it’s another line you add to a Magenta MAX family plan, so the price is only $30/mo and always stays flat at $30/mo.

“With this offer, families can save up to $900 per year. They also get the great benefits of T-Mobile’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX, which saves you up to 20% compared to similar plans from Verizon and AT&T. For more information on internet freedom or to see if broadband service is available at your address, visit www.t‑mobile.com/isp.