T-Mobile will pay over $350 million to users whose personal data was stolen during a cyberattack

New York — the german telephone T Mobile agreed to pay $350 million to customers included in a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed in August that it suffered a cyber attack in which personal data of its users, such as social security numbers, was stolen.

In a document to United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed on Friday, the company said it the proceeds will pay claimant clients refunds, claimants’ legal costs, and settlement administration costs. He also said he will spend $150 million next year to strengthen his data protection and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement contains no admission of fault, fault or liability on the part of any of the defendants.

The company said it expects court approval of the terms of the settlement, possibly in December.

Nearly 80 million US residents were affected by the hack. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information stolen included names and details from driver’s licenses and other means of identification.

Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile became one of the nation’s largest cellphone carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported a total of 102.1 million customers in United States after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects to have a total pre-tax charge of $400 million in the second quarter of this year.