T Pain Says Chris Brown’s ‘Princess Complex’ Is Problematic

The new album breezy by Chris Brown is struggling to take off and its author is unhappy with his fans and the media. T Pain thinks he is on the wrong target since his “Princess Complex” is the basis of his complaints.

What can explain this slow rise of “Breezy”?

Since a few weeks, “Breezy” of Chris Brown is available. Recently, the deluxe edition was also released. However, the singer laments the lack of enthusiasm around the projects. Indeed, he lays the blame on his peers and fans who didn’t propel the album enough.

In an interview with Akademiks on Twitch, T Bread declares that the frustration of Christopher comes from his description of “Princess Complex”. According to him, women who suffer from the princess complex are not so unhappy as the artist presents it. On the contrary, they enjoy nice privileges and benefit from distinctions. He seems to understand the logic of the designer, and pretends to know the faults of Mr “Breezy”.

For Bread, the singer goes after the wrong people. He thinks that an introspection of Maurice Brown about “Breezy” would be the solution. As a result, it’s wrong for him to go after the fans for lack of support.

He continues the explanation by specifying that it’s like when you do something wrong, you shouldn’t hope for the good afterwards. Having already experienced the fact, he concludes that Chris probably did something wrong on his album.