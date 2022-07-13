T-Pain tackle Chris Brown

Breezy’s latest rant leaves Pain puzzled.

Chris Brown recently complained about the sales figures for his latest album on his social media. Words that did not fail to react T-Pain who even found a syndrome in his friend’s attitude.

The two artists have known each other for many years now. Fans of 2000s bangers will surely remember their 2007 collaboration on the track “Kiss Kiss”. A title which had confirmed their domination on the American charts at the time. More than a decade later, the two accomplices are still present in the rap game us, even if T-Pain is rarer than his younger brother. Despite a less sustained presence than before on the music scene, T-Pain regularly makes the headlines of rap news for his remarks, whether on the networks, in interviews or in podcasts. For example, he was unleashed against streaming some time ago.

Today, it is in connection with his sidekick, that the singer is once again talking about him. Indeed, Chris Brown recently ranted via his networks, compared to the sales figures for his latest album “Breezy”, which he did not consider good enough (number 4 in the Billboard ranking and 72,000 sales in first week). According to him, the public is on the lookout to comment on his setbacks and when he finds himself in the sauce, but not when it comes to his music. A reaction that seems to amuse the interpreter of “I’m cool with that”. During a Twitch interview with DJ Akademiks on Monday, July 11, he called Chris Brown a victim of the princess complex, even though it’s her friend. He explains:

“He’s my guy, but I know his flaws. Chris Brown has the princess complex. There are a lot of people who don’t know what it is. So basically, the princess complex is when a young girl grows up in a family where she is surrounded by people who tell her every day that she is a princess. They tell her that she is beautiful, that she is the most beautiful girl in the world blablabla”.

He pursues :

“The princess complex is when not only do you always get what you want, but you’re treated like a trophy for absolutely no reason, just to look beautiful. The second someone real go show up and say “Oh, you’re not that beautiful”, it’s over. You fall from above, you freak out. Afterwards, we talk about my guy and I’m not saying he has it , I’m just saying if he really wrote the tweets I saw, then yeah, maybe there’s a little complex side to the princess.”

T-Pain raises a rather interesting theory there, which deserves to be interested in it more closely. However, with regard to Chris Brown, despite their friendship, the latter is surely not likely to appreciate these remarks.