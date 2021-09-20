Table 19, review of the film with Anna Kendrick

Table n. 19: Anna Kendrick and Thomas Cocquerel in a moment in the film

It’s been ten years since Jeffrey Blitz directed Anna Kendrick in Rocket Science, one of her first acclaimed film projects, and now the actress returns to collaborate with the screenwriter and director who entrusted her with the difficult task of giving strength to a comedy. romantic, but with a slightly bitter aftertaste. Table 19, while giving space to the stories and lives of the other diners relegated to the most peripheral table and ignored during a joyful wedding reception, in fact offers its best moments in showing the evolution of the history of Eloise, a role entrusted to the star of Pitch Perfect, struggling with insecurities and important choices that life has unexpectedly presented to her.

On the big screen thus we are witnessing the birth of an unexpected friendship that allows you to find the courage to take important new steps in your life, deciding to leave the past behind and look to the future with greater awareness.

Table n. 19: Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the film

A group of strangers becomes a family

The young Eloise finds herself “exiled” after the end of her love affair with the bride’s brother (Wyatt Russell), going from bridesmaid to an almost unwelcome presence at the wedding she helped organize. Sitting next to her are the struggling couple of Bina and Jerry Kepp (Craig Robinson and Lisa Kudrow), ex-nanny Jo (June Squibb), cousin Walter (Stephen Merchant) who tries hard to hide the fact. that he is a prisoner with a slightly “criminal” link with the family of the newlyweds husband and wife, and a teenager, Renzo (Tony Revolori), convinced by his mother to go to the wedding instead of the prom, a situation in which he should have less difficulty in socializing with peers and beyond.

Eloise, as the first minutes of the film show, is experiencing a very complicated emotional situation, so much so that she has changed her mind several times about her eventual participation in the celebrations., and the progressive discovery of her secrets allows to bring out even private details of the life of those around her, revealing unexpected sides, fragility and loneliness.

A succession of events that are not very linear and fragmented

Table n. 19: June Squibb and Tony Revolori in a scene from the film

The script developed from a story conceived by Jay and Mark Duplass seems almost to be reflected in the same flaws that distinguish the character of Kendrick, taking off in an uncertain way and inserting in the first thirty minutes elements that do not fit together perfectly, appearing in some cases too eccentric and unnatural. After the first half of the film, with a certain slowness, however, the right rhythm is found and a certain certainty that allows you to build a second part of the story that is smoother and less fragmented. The representation of the birth of a friendship between the group of strangers assigned to table no. 19 manages in this way to offer a sharp look at the sentimental and human problems that characterize various phases of life: from adolescents desperate for first love to the elderly woman who sadly realizes that she has lost many opportunities in her life, passing through various levels of loneliness and inner fears.

Table n. 19: Lisa Kudrow in a scene from the film

The choice of setting this meeting between almost misfits within a framework represented in a rather realistic way has the merit of overshadowing the initial continuous exchange of not particularly effective jokes and the start based on easy and all too recurrent stereotypes, including neurotic ex, dramatic accidents with the wedding cake, a charming postman (Thomas Cocquerel) and embarrassing meetings between relatives. From the moment Eloise and her new friends leave the reception room, the feature nevertheless finds greater cohesion and abandons easy humor in favor of greater sensitivity. which fades the cynicism leaving a certain amount of sadness in suspense necessary to show the characters in a new light. Unfortunately, the flicker of originality necessary to really get the film off the ground was not found, however the mix clearly inspired by the comedies of the 80s is appreciable if you are looking for a little lightness and a little sugary intertwining. .

An excellent cast not exploited to the fullest

Table n. 19: Stephen Merchant in a scene from the film

Jeffrey Blitz, after the many experiences in television comedies, he appears at ease in managing the atmosphere but the careless editing breaks the rhythm of the narration several times and penalizes the performances of the cast, limiting their emotional hold on the audience. Self Anna Kendrick is the backbone of Table 19, June Squibb it represents a little bit of its soul, while Lisa Kudrow And Craig Robinson they appear a bit subdued and caged in the part of dissatisfied middle-aged spouses, although the willingness to show their talent is appreciable even in more dramatic situations than the comedy that made them famous. Instead, give almost hilarious moments Stephen Merchant with his Walter, with an innocent approach to the world around him, leading him to improvise as a waiter and even to propose himself as a last minute lover. It is also a pity that the performance of Margo Martindale (present only offstage with the part of Renzo’s mother) is obviously lost with the Italian dubbing and we regret the little space granted to Andrew Daly, the protagonist of the surreal and irresistible series Review directed precisely from Blitz, here limited to a couple of jokes related to the unhappy approaches of the inexperienced Renzo, the young nerd outlined in a superficial and static way.

Wyatt Russell, the interpreter of Eloise’s ex, has finally been able to create a good feeling with Kendrick, a necessary element to make the sentimental ups and downs credible.

Conclusion

Table n. 19: Anna Kendrick and Thomas Cocquerel in a scene from the film

The influence of the world of sitcoms all too evident and the difficulty in moving away from situations seen countless times on TV and in the cinema represent the weak point of Table 19. Not even a pleasant soundtrack and a level cast can hide the flaws of a project that combines genres and citations from the past. The film directed by Blitz does not excite but is pleasant in its approach in a rather cynical way to the narrative cues of traditional romantic comedies to then make a clear change and pay homage to precisely those situations and those canons from which it was initially chosen to radically move away. A minor fragmentation would certainly have helped the feature film not to appear as a collection of many elements unrelated to each other for too long, but the work of the actors, in particular of a Kendrick at ease in the role of the awkward young woman with a complicated life, is appreciable. in their being able to maintain a certain realism.

Table 19 he can’t go beyond many stereotypes, however gives lightness and a few laughs, distinguishing itself from many similar projects thanks to a melancholy side present in all the chapters of the history of the marginalized at the center of the events.