Table n ° 19, the hilarious comedy with Anna Kendrick and Lisa Kudrow

Anna Kendrick is Eloise, a former bridesmaid, ditched by the best man and confined to an anonymous table with some strangers who are a bit “particular”. As he gets to know his diners, then we will really see some good ones and the rebellion will begin.

The grandiose Anna Kendrick, after the “serious” interlude of the film “The Accountant”, returns to her most congenial genre, comedy. This time, she is the protagonist of “Table No. 19”, a film directed by Jeffrey Blitz, who also wrote the screenplay, with Jay and Mark Duplass. The actress plays the role of Eloise, a former bridesmaid, ditched by the best man and confined to an anonymous table with strangers who are a bit “particular”. As he gets to know his diners, then we will really see some good ones and the rebellion will begin. Also in the cast is the hilarious Lisa Kudrow, the Phoebe of “Friends”, and also Stephen Merchant, Amanda Crew, Tony Revolori and Wyatt Russell. This handful of ramshackle and talented actors will land in our cinemas with “Table n ° 19” starting next June 1st.

The plot

Eloise, a former bridesmaid relieved of her post after breaking up unceremoniously with the best man, decides to attend her best friend’s wedding anyway. However, she finds herself sitting at table 19, far from the wedding table and with diners she does not know. As the secrets of strangers come to light, Eloise will learn more about who sits next to her.

The cast

The full cast of the film consists of: Anna Kendrick (Eloise McGarry), Rya Meyers (Francie Millner), Charles Green (Mr. Manny), Lisa Kudrow (Bina Keep), Craig Robinson (Jerry Kepp), Tony Revolori (Rezno Eckberg ), Margo Martindale (Freda Eckberg), Stephen Merchant (Walter Thimple), Carlos Aviles (Jalapeno), June Squibb (Jo Flanagan), Megan Lawless (Megan-Ann), Amanda Crew (Nikki) and Wyatt Russell (Teddy).

The curiosities about the film you need to know

1. Anna Kendrick previously worked with Jeffrey Blitz on her first film, “Rocket Science” (2007).

2. Lisa Kudrow and Craig Robinson met and worked together on an episode of the cult series “Friends”.

3. The film in the USA was banned for children under 13 unaccompanied by an adult.