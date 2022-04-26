Sports

Table of positions and results of day 16 in Clausura 2022

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read

The actions of day 16 of the Women’s MX League in the Clausura 2022 tournament has reached its inevitable end, with the draw in the Clásico Regio between the Rayadas del Monterrey and the UANL Tigers in the ‘Giant of Steel’.

With the equalizer at home against the Amazonas, the squad of the gang led by Mexican coach Eva Espejo assure to finish at the top of the classification in the women’s branch of Mexican Soccer this semester.

Also read: Santos Laguna: Fan gives two pesos to Gorriarán (VIDEO)

In a matchday 16 dominated by the locals, the Tigres de la UANL and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue to be the only teams that remain undefeated in the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

Table of positions in the Liga MX Femenil of the Clausura 2022 tournament after matchday 16. Google

Despite going blank this week, Rojiblanca striker Alicia Cervantes remains the leader in scoring with 14 goals; while Charlyn Corral from Las Tuzas del Pachuca and Stephany Mayor from Las Amazonas; they complete the podium with 13 and 11 touchdowns, respectively.

RESULTS OF THE DAY 16 IN THE FEMALE MX LEAGUE IN THE CLOSING TOURNAMENT 2022

  • Queretaro 1-0 Puebla
  • Necaxa 1-2 Cruz Azul
  • Atlas 0-1 Chivas
  • Pumas 2-1 Atletico San Luis
  • Mazatlan FC 2-1 Tijuana
  • America 4-0 Pachuca
  • Leon 2-2 Toluca
  • Santos 3-1 FC Juarez
  • Striped 0-0 Tigers

Also read: Alberto García Aspe flatters the great semester of Pumas prior to the final

Follow us on

I have a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, in the media I have experience in radio in sports programs. I am currently an editor for Soy Futbol and the show Fotbolero Focus. Am

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

El Salvador and Guatemala, leaders in the UNCAF tournament

4 mins ago

The players that Almeyda would bring to Cruz Azul to replace the Reynoso scholarship holders

17 mins ago

Strong self-criticism from Xavi after Barcelona’s defeat against Rayo Vallecano that served Real Madrid the La Liga title

29 mins ago

The unexpected mishap suffered by a baseball player that forced him to retire as soon as the game started

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button