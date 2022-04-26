Table of positions and results of day 16 in Clausura 2022

The actions of day 16 of the Women’s MX League in the Clausura 2022 tournament has reached its inevitable end, with the draw in the Clásico Regio between the Rayadas del Monterrey and the UANL Tigers in the ‘Giant of Steel’.

With the equalizer at home against the Amazonas, the squad of the gang led by Mexican coach Eva Espejo assure to finish at the top of the classification in the women’s branch of Mexican Soccer this semester.

In a matchday 16 dominated by the locals, the Tigres de la UANL and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue to be the only teams that remain undefeated in the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

Table of positions in the Liga MX Femenil of the Clausura 2022 tournament after matchday 16. Google



Despite going blank this week, Rojiblanca striker Alicia Cervantes remains the leader in scoring with 14 goals; while Charlyn Corral from Las Tuzas del Pachuca and Stephany Mayor from Las Amazonas; they complete the podium with 13 and 11 touchdowns, respectively.

RESULTS OF THE DAY 16 IN THE FEMALE MX LEAGUE IN THE CLOSING TOURNAMENT 2022

Queretaro 1-0 Puebla

Necaxa 1-2 Cruz Azul

Atlas 0-1 Chivas

Pumas 2-1 Atletico San Luis

Mazatlan FC 2-1 Tijuana

America 4-0 Pachuca

Leon 2-2 Toluca

Santos 3-1 FC Juarez

Striped 0-0 Tigers

