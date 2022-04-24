Sports

Table of positions of the Closing Tournament 2022: Real Spain leaves the leadership to Olimpia on a platter

Progress, Honduras.

Real España could not against Honduras Progreso and gave up a bitter 1-1 draw, a result that leaves the Machine on tenterhooks waiting for what Olimpia does against UPN on this matchday 17 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Héctor Vargas’ team from San Pedro de San Pedro remains at the top of the championship with 34 points, but it could lose it this Sunday if León (32 points) beats Lobos at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium.

The aurinegros, that yes, secured their ticket to the semifinals, have the advantage of having a pending match, the classic against Marathón that was suspended due to the disturbances caused by the fans.

For their part, the progressives are mathematically saved from relegation, upon reaching 35 points, they take a difference of 7 from Platense, but the final resolution of Victoria’s demand is still pending, in which Honduras Progreso and Real would lose points. Society.

In the other duel, Victoria and Vida tied 1-1 in the Clásico Ceibeño. La Jaiba Brava is third with 29 points and coconut trees are fifth with 22 units.

TABLE OF POSITIONS OF THE CLOSING TOURNAMENT 2022:

This is how the position table of the Closing Tournament 2022 goes.

TABLE ACCUMULATED BY THE DESCENT:

This is the general table of the Honduran National League.

