Table of positions of the Closing Tournament 2022: Real Spain strengthens with regular laps and Marathon in danger

It was defined by Real Spain. Héctor Vargas’s team defeated Marathón (3-1) in the Sampedrano classic that was pending to be played on matchday 12 and took over the regular rounds of the 2022 Closing Tournament.

La Maquina is the sole leader of the championship with 37 points, five more than Olimpia, second, and eight more than Victoria, third.

The Argentine coach Héctor Vargas won the regular rounds for the ninth time in the National League and Real España maintains its good triumphant rhythm, of the last 13 games they have won 12 and registered a draw, with 37 units nobody lowers it with one day left to be disputed, all are disputed on Saturday.

Real España already has its direct ticket to the semifinals, on matchday 18 the other semifinals and the league matches will be defined.

Marathón can still qualify because Platense, who was relegated, cannot play the playoffs, and the door to the square next to Honduras Progreso remains open.

The Green Monster is paired with 20 points along with the Progressives.

TABLE OF POSITIONS OF THE CLOSING TOURNAMENT 2022: