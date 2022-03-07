Table of positions of the Closing Tournament 2022: Victoria went down to Olimpia and the descent burns

Victoria, who beat Olimpia 1-0 this Sunday, is the new leader of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the National League after playing the ninth date.

With a penalty goal by Damín Ramírez, Jorge Salomón’s team beat the merengue team at the National Stadium to give the surprise of the day.

Jaiba Brava was placed in first place with 18 points, leaving Leon second with 16 units.

Real España settled third with 15 points after their win (0-1) against Vida on Saturday. The coconut palms are fifth with 13 in their locker.

Motagua was also fourth with 15 points after losing in Tocoa against Real Sociedad (2-1).

Marathón climbed to the seventh step with 12 units after beating UPN (4-1) with a hat-trick by Argentinean Juan Vieyra.

THE DESCENT IS BURNING

In the fight not to be relegated, Platense and Honduras Progreso equalized 0-0 in a direct duel for permanence in the Excelsior stadium.

Tiburón is last with 14 points, 13 behind Real Sociedad, who escaped with 27 points after beating Motagua, and 14 behind Progressives (28).

RESULTS DAY 9:

Life 0-1 Real Spain

Royal Society 2-1 Motagua

Olympia 0-1 Win

Platense 0-0 Honduras Progress

Marathon 4-1 UPN

POSITIONS TABLE: