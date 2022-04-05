The heart is an organ divided into four parts, two atria and two ventricles.

It is the real engine of our organism, which allows oxygenation of our tissues and organs. If it doesn’t work perfectly, it will inevitably give us some problems, which our body will soon realize.

There are several factors that we can keep under control to see if all is well. One of these is swelling of the feet, ankles and legs.

Few notice it

There are few people who, seeing swollen feet and legs, would think of some heart problem. Instead, sometimes it could be just like that.

It must be admitted that swelling in the lower extremities is a very common problem indeed. In fact, there are many people who feel this problem, just as there are many causes that could cause it.

Sometimes, in fact, the heaviness of the legs, combined with nocturnal cramps and itching, would be a clear sign of this disturbance of the circulatory system.

However, if we also feel fatigue, cough, or changes in heartbeat, the problem could be due to a form of cardiomyopathy.

Tachycardia, fatigue and swelling in the ankles could be due to this pathology that would affect the heart

All those pathologies that would affect the heart muscle would fall under the name of “cardiomyopathies”. Because of these problems, the heart would find it harder and harder to contract, and therefore, to pump blood around the body.

According to experts, cardiomyopathies would be divided into dilated, restrictive or hypertrophic.

The first would be the most widespread and would concern problems especially in the left ventricle.

The cases in which, however, the heart muscle were to grow or thicken in an unusual way, would denote cases of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies.

The restrictive ones, on the other hand, would be characterized by a more rigid and less and less elastic heart muscle.

Beware of these symptoms

As Humanitas writes, at first these pathologies may not present symptoms. With time and the worsening of the pathologies, however, several problems could emerge.

We are talking about symptoms like fatigue, breathing difficulties, tachycardia, and dizziness.

To all this, then, we should also add swelling in the legs, ankles and feet, as mentioned above.

Here’s how to treat and prevent these diseases

Rather than treating these pathologies, the goal of medical intervention would be to contain the symptoms and prevent the situation from worsening.

To try to prevent the problem, however, the major risk factors for developing heart disease should be eliminated. To do this, it would be enough to follow a very simple rule.

The main way, in fact, would always be to follow a healthy lifestyle.

This should include constant weight control, healthy and proper nutrition and movement.

In fact, among the main risk factors, there would also be high cholesterol, as well as pressure.

In this regard, here are the normal blood pressure values, also to prevent strokes and heart attacks. Tachycardia, fatigue and swelling of the ankles could, therefore, signal these pathologies.

We always keep our body under control, undergoing regular checks and following a healthy lifestyle.