Tachycardia, muscle weakness and anemia could be due to a deficiency of this precious vitamin

Many of us often underestimate some warnings that our body periodically gives us. This is why our lack of attention then translates into some consequences that make us spend terrible days. For this, as soon as you notice something strange, you need to go to the doctor. In fact, symptoms such as tachycardia, muscle weakness and anemia could be due to the deficiency of this precious vitamin. Let’s see together which one it is and why we should pay particular attention to this value.

We are talking about a vitamin of group B, precisely B2 also called riboflavin. The correct requirement of this nutrient is calculated with respect to the daily intake of the calories that must be taken. The Humanitas estimate calculates that about 0.6 mg should be introduced for every 1,000 kcal. Generally it is difficult to take an excess: the extra quantity would in fact be naturally expelled through the urinary tract in a short time. Unfortunately, however, there may be cases of deficiency that lead to problems that should not be underestimated.

One of the most worrying occurs in children and could arrest the growth phase. It would also slow down the correct absorption of foods, especially those of the lipid type. If you notice such a phenomenon it is better to immediately contact a pediatrician. In adults, however, it can lead to a general sense of inappetence and also to anemia and generalized muscle weakness. It also has consequences on sight. It can induce the appearance of cataracts, conjunctivitis and lead to opacity of the lenses.

Foods in which vitamin B2 can be found

Riboflavin can be found in different types of food. First of all in dairy products, especially in milk and cheese. However, it is also present inside eggs, in brewer’s yeast. In vegetables the only ones to present it are those with green leaves such as spinach, lettuce and cabbage. The liver, on the other hand, stands out among the proteins of animal origin. Being a very photosensitive substance it is better to keep all these ingredients as little as possible in contact with light. In addition, the cooking process also helps to disperse it so, when possible, it is best to avoid it. This is especially true for vegetables. Some of these foods listed above have other benefits as well. In fact, it is possible to boast an iron memory and never forget it again thanks to these three portentous foods.

