tackled on her cover of Rihanna, she responds to criticism

Manon Tanti publishes a new TikTok of her, doing playback on a song by Rihanna. She is criticized from all sides in the comments.

Manon Tanti: confused with Jessica Thivenin

Manon Tanti is a big fan of cosmetic surgery. Over the years, the young woman has played billiards on many occasions. So much so that Internet users now find it unrecognizable from elsewhere. Evidenced by her husband’s latest Instagram post.

Indeed, while Julien posted a photo of a couple on his feed, Internet users had to look twice before recognizing Manon. For many, the mother looks like, to be mistaken, Jessica Thivenin. “You look like Jessica in the 1st photo”; “You look so Jessica in the first pic!!! » ; “I had to look twice to see it was Manon, I thought I saw Jessica in the first photo”; “I thought it was Jessica”; “You look like Jessica in the first photo, she has to stop wanting to look like her”; “Damn the clone of Jessica!!! »

A comparison that should not please the main interested party too much since Jessica is still Julien’s ex. But Manon is no longer close to that. Indeed, the reality TV candidate is well used to being criticized on social networks. Moreover, his latest TikTok is no exception to the rule.

Manon Tanti reacts to criticism under her latest TikTok.

Manon Tanti: she becomes the laughing stock of the Web with her latest TikTok

Manon Tanti is very active on social networks. Instagram, Snapchat and even TikTok. On this platform, the young mother posts small videos from time to time which are always successful. But with her latest TikTok, Manon Tanti literally exploded her record of views and comments on the platform.

And for good reason, his playback video of Rihanna’s song, rehab, count over 3 million views and 4600 comments. If Julien Tanti’s wife was delighted and above all very surprised to discover her incredible figures a few days after posting her video, she was quickly disillusioned by going to read the comments of Internet users…

Indeed, it is mainly about criticisms about it: “The return of Jean Michel approximately” ; “What exactly did she try? » ; “The lyrics are approximate for someone who speaks English to his kids”; “me when I have lips like that, it’s when I have canker sores” ; ” She is really the sketch of reality tv “ ; “MDRRRRR she is waiting for Hollywood to see the tiktok or? “.

Discovering that she had become the laughing stock of Internet users, Manon Tanti (who would be the clone of Jessica Thivenin) expressed herself in her story. “Last night I watch, 4000 comments. I say to myself ‘bah what’s going on, he hit my TikTok’. I am proud of my TikTok, I find myself pretty on it. Well, it’s true that I’m totally filtered, but I think I did really well with my playback. » Then Julien asks him: “and what happened? “. And the one accused of scam with her swimwear brand to answer: “Well, 99% reviews”.

Manon Tanti: she reacts to criticism of her latest TikTok

“Apparently, my playback is badly done and it shows that I don’t know the lyrics. So what can you imagine that these are lyrics that I know very well since it is music that I listened to as a teenager. (…) No the truth, I don’t care. But I don’t understand me, I like my little TikTok. Well the main thing is to have made 3 million views. I reassure myself as best I can. And I will continue to do playback, too bad.”

Moreover, the candidate who would be about to find Carla Moreau takes the opportunity to make an aside concerning the criticisms that she receives regularly on social networks. “Sometimes there are not very nice comments. As much, under a TikTok I understand being criticized, as much on my everyday life, on my children, there are plenty of things that can cause more pain. Reviews on TikTok, I don’t care. It is a delusion. On the other hand, on my daily life, on my family, it can be a little painful. »

“Be careful because casually, we are humans like you (…) me for example when it affects children, it can sometimes upset me. On TikTok go ahead, it doesn’t matter. But when it’s on my daily life please be careful. A little more kindness. She concludes: “after the truth on Snap I have 99% of super nice messages. But it’s just that sometimes the 1%, they’re a little… that’s what. In any case, it wouldn’t occur to me to criticize a family, or to criticize ways of doing things or children. »