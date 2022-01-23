Tactical corner – Nerazzurri flock in the goal zone, so Inzaghi imposes unequal and individual duels

Changes still decisive: Vecino and Vidal storm the area with Dzeko, Sanchez and Perisic while Dumfries drinks Ullmann in speed

After the 0-2 on 27 November at Penzo, the second in a series of eight Nerazzurri victories interrupted a week ago by Atalanta, Inter and Venice return to compete at San Siro for the 23rd matchday of Serie A. Inzaghi he only has to do without Correa and can field the eleven type, while the lagoonians deal with the unavailability due to Covid, including the same technician Zanetti who is replaced on the bench by the deputy Bertolini. In the 3-5-2 Inter, the wall returns in defense with Skriniar, De Vrij And Sticks in front of Handanovic. In midfield, Darmian Dumfries favorite on the right, on the left the usual Perisicwith Stretcher, Brozovic And Calhanoglu in the control room. In attack, the tandem is back Dzeko–Lautaro. Mirror form for guests: Ampadu, Cuisance, Cow, Tessmann And Ullmann form the line of the midfielders. Forward Okereke next to Henry.

As predicted, Inter play the match in the Venice half. The guests defend themselves with a low center of gravity and the screen of the five midfielders lined up in front of the defense: on the lanes, Ampadu And Ullmann they bend down to leave no space for Perisic and Darmian. In the Nerazzurri Stretcher disengages from the line of the three medians playing close to the two strikers: the most dangerous crosses to the Venetian area are born from the right of the 23 nerazzurri, with the first parade of Lezzerini at 9 ‘on the header of Dzeko. But Venezia also knows how to look forward thanks to a quick and orderly game plot. Zanetti’s team plays vertically with two touches and, starting from their own area, after a series of only seven passes on the ground, it hurts Inter in the 19 ‘: Ampadu served right crosses timely for Henrywhich in the area is totally forgotten by Skriniar and header bags of power for the surprising 0-1, also taking advantage of the positioning error of Handanovic. At 25 ‘the first forced change for the guests who send on the field Fiordilino in place of the injured Vacca. The advantage obviously favors the Venetians, now eleven perched in their own trocar, while Inter is committed to engaging actions that never find the right way out. 5 ‘from the end of the first half, the first real inattention costs dear to the lagoon: Brozovic intercepts Ceccaroni’s disengagement launch and activates Darmian in the right lane, from the cross of the outside the turn to the flight of Perisic rejected by Lezzerini where, however, there is very solitude Stretcher, who without apprehension signs the draw in tap-in. To blow the scoring of Venezia not only the speed of the action, with Perisic for once released by Ampadu, but above all the absence in defense of Modololeft on the ground after an aerial confrontation with Dzeko, who forms a void in the host area and gives Barella the space to strike undisturbed.

At the second half, the first change also for Inter who returns with Marco’s in place of Batons. The newcomer immediately catapults himself into the offensive zone in support of Perisic on the left, while Brozovic supports De Vrij to receive the ball and start the construction of the maneuver from midfield, with the guests as always perched behind the line of the ball. With the passing of the minutes, Venezia is put on the ropes by the Nerazzurri, who rely as always on the dribble facilitated by the multiple overlaps: Zanetti runs for cover by recharging the batteries in the median with the entrances of Peretz And Kiyine in place of Cuisance and Tessmann. At 73 ‘Inzaghi immediately replies with the triple change: Dumfries And Vidal detect Darmian and Barella in midfield, Sanchez takes the place of Lautaro in attack with Dzeko. The Niño serves to give the flash that the Nerazzurri missed in the offensive zone, while on the opposite front, 8 ‘from the end, both Henry and Okereke come out to give space to dwarfs And Sigurdsson. Also Brozovicalready warned in view of the derby, gives signs of fatigue and Inzaghi pulls him out, allowing the last quarter of an hour to Vecino. And right at the end of the match, the moves of the Nerazzurri coach proved to be winning and finally knocked out the opponent: in the 91st minute Dumfries imitates Maicon on the right while drinking Ullmann thanks to its speed and brushing in the center of the area for Dzekowhich stands above Caldara and beats Lezzerini with the header aimed at the corner. But in the final attacks Inter managed to break through mainly thanks to a flock of men in the goal zone, thus forcing the Venetians to individual and unequal clashes: in addition to the Bosnian center-forward and Perisic, ready to jump into the guest area also the newly entered Sanchez, Vecino And Vidalwith the latter even touching the tris in the last attack, while Venezia is unbalanced in search of an unexpected draw. Four minutes of recovery in total before Marchetti’s triple whistle, which sanctions the 2-1 comeback in favor of Inter: a match dominated by the Nerazzurri with 24 goal shots, 12 of which in the mirror, while Zanetti’s team stops at 3 pitches. Ball possession at 70% for Inzaghi’s men and 596 passes against the opponents’ 208. Numbers that certify the merit despite the sweaty victory with only two goals scored, but the break could also be used to recover greater fluency in attack.

