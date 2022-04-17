Tactical nuclear weapons: are they an option for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine? | Univision World News

And CIA chief William Burns has just touched on it again, speaking of Moscow’s potential recourse to low-potency or tactical nuclear weapons.
“It is possible that President Putin and the Russian leaders fall into despairtaking into account the setbacks they have suffered so far from a military point of view,” he alleged, although he admitted “not having found concrete signs (…) that could aggravate” Western concerns in this regard.
A tactical nuclear weapon, with a lower explosive load than a strategic nuclear weapon, is intended in theory for the battlefield and is transported by a launch vector with a range of less than 5,500 km.
“There is a real risk. (The Russians) desperately need military victories to transform them into political levers,” Mathieu Boulègue, of the British analysis center Chatham House, explained to AFP at the end of March.
“Chemical weapon would not turn the tide of war. A tactical nuclear weapon that would destroy a Ukrainian city, yes. Unlikely, but not impossible. And in that case, it would be 70 years of nuclear deterrence theory collapsing“.
But there is still a big step between risk and reality.
The Russian doctrine is the subject of debate. Some experts and the military, especially in Washington, maintain that Moscow has abandoned the Soviet doctrine of not using the nuclear weapon first. Moscow’s options would now include the “escalation to de-escalation” theory, that is, using the weapon in limited proportions to force NATO to back down.
More than 1,500 warheads deployed
But recent Russian statements have not raised doubts about this interpretation. Moscow would only use the nuclear weapon in Ukraine if there is an “existential threat” against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has assured, citing one of the points of the official Russian doctrine, but without further details.
From a technical point of view, Russia is well equipped. According to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, ” 1,588 Russian nuclear warheads would be deployed“, including 812 missiles deployed on land, 576 submarines and 200 bombers.
For Pavel Luzin, an analyst at the Moscow-based think tank Riddle, Russia could use a tactical nuclear weapon “to demoralize an adversary, to prevent the enemy from continuing to fight”.
The objective is first “demonstrative”, he adds to AFP. “But if the adversary wants to continue fighting, it can be used more directly.”
In fact, threats do work: you can’t totally rule out the risk.
“In case of stalemate or humiliation, you can imagine a vertical escalation. It is part of the Russian strategic culture, to bully and dig deep to get a de-escalation,” said a senior French official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Putin did not enter this war to lose it,” he adds.
But others prefer to believe that the absolute taboo remains. If Putin decides to raze a single Ukrainian village to show his determination, the area would potentially be devoid of human life for decades.
“The political cost would be monstrous. They would lose what little support they have left. The Indians would back down, the Chinese too“William Alberque, from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), assures AFP. “I don’t think Putin will do it,” he adds.
The fact is that, aside from the Ukrainian question, Russia would not enjoy the status of a military superpower today without nuclear weapons.
The country would not pose such a threat with its conventional forces alone.
Since the conflict in Ukraine began, Russia has demonstrated an immense capacity for destruction, but at the same time it has shown real tactical, operational and logistical weaknesses.