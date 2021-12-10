Tado makes smart thermostats talk to the gas meter. Now you can find out how much it costs to heat your home

Tado, the German company specializing in home temperature control and air conditioning, presented a world-wide innovation about the possibility of measuring the costs of energy consumption through the smart home thermostat and the gas meter.

The novelty is called Energy Cokpit and is a function of the Tado app that allows the company’s heating control systems interface with the meter readings, in order to check the cost of the radiators consumption.

A thermostat, not necessarily smart, is already a good way to know the temperature and ignition of the home heating, but so far none of these devices, including smart ones, had managed to establish how much heating influenced the cost of the bill directly and based on the chosen temperatures and habits.

The new Energy Cockpit function that connects thermostat and meter



Energy Cockpit has passed a beta phase and the first official version is now available for all Tado app users who have Auto-Assist activated and use a smart meter.

However, Tado has not yet provided information on the types of smart meters capable of interfacing with its thermostats. At the moment, the Energy Cokpit function allows you to have full visibility on the precise heating costs and energy consumption, constantly.

In the near future, users will be able to intervene more directly by making some changes such as setting temperatures and energy saving functions, so that the level of costs corresponds to the desired budget and level of heating comfort.