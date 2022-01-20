“Tagliafico is an excellent player with a winning mentality. Insigne? I’m sorry he’s going away”

Naples transfer market – At “1 Football Club”, a radio program hosted by Luca Cerchione broadcast on 1 Station Radio, the former Napoli player, Ruud Krol, spoke. Below, an extract collected by the editorial staff of calcioinpillole.com.

On the negotiation between Naples and Ajax for Tagliafico

“He’s an Argentine and therefore they always have a different mentality: he always wants to win, it’s a quality he has. He’s very good in attack too, he’s a player with good value. If Napoli had another left-back besides Mario Rui that would be great. Tagliafico is very aggressive, he is not very tall, but technically he is strong “.

Because Italy is unable to turn out young people like Ajax

“In Italy you only buy the players, they don’t invest in the youth sector. It’s sorry because if you see Ajax players and their talents, it’s because there are investments and incentives are given to young people to go to the first team, a very important factor. “.

On the farewell of Lorenzo Insigne

“He’s a player who was born in Naples, it’s a good thing for every team to have a man from their city. I’m sorry he left for not having found an agreement with the club, but we have to look beyond feelings. it will be like in Naples, it will be different, maybe there it will be better, even if it will be difficult to find an environment like the Neapolitan one “.

On the sacrifice that society should have made

“I don’t know the financial situation of Napoli, but I certainly regret that a player who has made his entire career there will leave without finding an agreement with the club. He won the European Championship with Italy, I don’t know if he will be at the same level. than what he leaves in Italy. The club should have made a greater sacrifice, given him greater importance and the right merits for what he did with the blue shirt “.

On the absences of Napoli in recent months

“Osimhen has entered the last game but he needs more time to get back to his level. Playing with the mask is difficult, getting back into the game is complicated”.

Would you go back to live in Naples?