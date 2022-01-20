Tagliafico-Napoli, the last word is up to the player: the news on the negotiation

Today’s edition of The morning he deepened the transfer market operations of Naples, specifically in reference to Nicolas Tagliafico. What seemed like a distant possibility, according to reports, is acquiring more and more concreteness.

The full-back born in ’92 of Ajax, in fact, seems determined not to want to renew his contract with the Dutch club and therefore continue his career elsewhere. Among the alternatives, however, not only Naples appears: second The morning, indeed, there are 3 other clubs who have come forward.

PHOTO: Getty Images – Tagliafico

The agent of the Argentine defender, Ricardo Schlieper, it seems that he has already proposed the deal with Napoli to the Ajax management, negotiating a loan until the end of the season with the possibility of redemption at the end of the year. The figures revolve around 6-7 million.

In the final decision, given the various offers that offer the same amount, the player himself could have the last word, highlighting his preference. As an Argentine, the club where he played Maradona attracts Tagliafico, who has already expressed appreciation for the blue shirt.