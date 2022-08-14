Taika Waititi and Rita Ora would have secretly married

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, an official couple since 2021, could have taken another step in their relationship. According to The Sun, the author of singles like ‘Let You Love Me’ and an occasional actress (we saw her in ‘Fifty Shades Freed’) and the director of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the latest Marvel movie, they would have secretly married in london on August 7. “It was a really intimate and very special ceremony for all those present. Their closest loved ones have been able to see how madly in love they are,” said a source close to the couple.

Gareth CattermoleGetty Images

The artistfruit of this happy marital union, He would also have decided to change his last name to Waititi-Ora. After this “yes, I do” in the most absolute secrecy, this source assures that “Rita she’s determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big fuss around the wedding, though plan an event afterwards in true showbiz style“.

Knowing how Taika Waititi spends it, behind some of the most thought-provoking and Martian offerings in recent years including ‘What We Do in the Shadows’, ‘Our Flag Means Death’ -here are a few reasons why you should see ‘Our flag means death’- and the reinvention of our favorite Asgardian in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Taika Waititi’s craziest movie, we have no doubt that this wedding “in the purest world style of the show” will be something unforgettable, raucous and full of colours. Hopefully Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher, the magical Asgardian animals, aren’t invited to the link. Would the actress who plays Jane Foster also attend or would Natalie Portman prefer to go on a trip to Spain?

Gareth CattermoleGetty Images

The couple met in Australia during the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the latest film of the god of thunder starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt. And it was last August where they made their relationship official. Both went hand in hand to the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Suicide Squad’, the DC film directed by James Gunn in which the also actor Taika Waititi briefly played the role of the Mouser.

Jorge Fernandez Mencias

Writer who talks about cinema, especially horror and science fiction, the perfect balance between the silence of space and the thunderous scream of the slasher.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io