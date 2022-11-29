Taika Waititi Calls His New Movie ‘The Best Loser Movie’

Taika Waititi revealed the first images of ‘Next Goal Wins’, which tells the story of American Samoa, the worst soccer team in the world, as they try to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil.

Will Arnett is returning (at least relatively speaking) to his indie roots with his next film, Next Goal Wins. An adaptation of the documentary of the same name, titled in Spanish ‘The Worst Team in the World’, the film tells the story of the Samoan American football team’s 31-0 loss to Australia in 2001, and the way the indignity helped shape a quest to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.

michael fassbender will play the coach born in the Netherlands and based in the United States, thomas rongenwhom the football club hired to try to help them turn things around, and Will Arnett will play a soccer executive working at the American Samoa Soccer Federation, a role that was originally going to be played by Armie Hammer.

Taika Waititi broke into Hollywood in a big way with What We Do in the Shadows, and has since become one of the world’s most beloved and acclaimed filmmakers. He has alternated blockbusters like Thor: Ragnarok with bait for the Oscars like Jojo Rabbitand actually filmed Next Goal Wins before going into production Thor: Love and Thunder. The pandemic, and the need for Thor to hit its scheduled release date, apparently delayed the release of this movie.

“It’s a better story of losers”Waititi told Empire magazine. And telling it in a new way had a personal resonance for the filmmaker. «That it takes place in Polynesia is very important to me, because it is my people. We stick together. It was like seeing myself up there, seeing my family up there, when I saw that documentary, which is so perfect in so many ways. And one of my main goals was for a wider audience to have access to that story. Bringing our backyard closer to people and putting brown faces on the screen was very important to me. Simply I loved it”.

First images of Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins

Next Goal Wins will star michael fassbender, Will Arnett, Elizabeth Moss, David Fane, beulah koale, oscar kightley Y Lehi Falepapalangi among others.

The movie of Taika Waititi is produced by Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, Garrett Basch, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison and Waititi, who wrote the project with Iain Morris. Imaginarium Productions, a digital performance capture studio founded by Serkis and Cavendish in 2011, obtained the rights to Next Goal Wins.

The original documentary was directed by Mike Brett Y Steve Jamison in 2014.

Next Goal Wins Documentary Trailer