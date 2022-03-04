Taika Waititi compares Thor Love and Thunder to Ragnarok: ‘The energy and intent remain the same’

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is one of this year’s most anticipated movies, and the reason is the filmmaker himself. He is credited with reinventing the Thor franchise with the third film, titled ragnarok 2017, and infusing it with much-needed humor, color, and sense of fun that was missing from previous films.

Love and Thunder promises to be an even bigger movie. It will not only count Chris Hemsworth as the Asgardian god of thunder, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster He will also assume the identity of Thor and wield Mjolnir.

Waititi was asked on The Playlist’s The Discourse Podcast about how different it is to shoot the fourth Ragnarok movie.

He replied: “I don’t think there was any difference. I mean, really, it’s a similar size and everything is the same. There are a few different actors, but the energy and intent remain the same.”

Waititi, also known for independent comedies like The hunt for the wild and What We Do in the Shadows, he brought his own style and sensibility to the Thor franchise, transforming it from the ground up. His self-effacing brand of humor worked well, and his own performance as an affable, revolution-loving Kronan named Korg (who he’ll play again in Love and Thunder) in the film epitomizes everything about his filmmaking.

Thor: Love and Thunder also has a veritable army of actors. It brings in several familiar faces from the MCU, including Taika Waititi, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Tessa Thompson, and Jaimie Alexander. Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy will make cameo appearances. In addition to these stars, Christian Bale joins the franchises as Gorr the God Butcher, the film’s villain, and Russell Crowe will play the role of Zeus, the Marvel character derived from the mythical king of the Greek gods.