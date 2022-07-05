Taika Waititi Discusses Natalie Portman’s Role in Thor 4

DPA

Madrid / 05.07.2022 12:19:00





The Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to theaters this July 8 with Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film starring the god of thunder embodied by Chris Hemsworth. Taika Waititi gets back behind the cameras in this new installment, in which he returns Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster, who will become Mighty Thor. “It is important that there are more superheroines in the cinema,” defends the New Zealand director.

In love and thunder, Thor, who accompanies the Guardians of the Galaxy for his adventures in space, he must see Valkyrie again after meeting with hat, called the butcher of gods, who has begun to kill every deity in existence. A mission in which she will be reunited with her old love, the scientist Jane Fosterr. “Really, the biggest challenge the god of thunder has in this movie is finding himself”Waititi explains in an interview with Europa Press.

“His biggest challenge is waking up, looking in the mirror and seeing his face reflected every day. It’s seeing the person he’s become, he doesn’t know who he is anymore. Everything he knew has been lost, he finds himself without a clear destination. She no longer has a family, nor a partner, she begins to question everything, from the beginning to the end. I hope we have given an answer to the existential doubts that she has, “continues the director, who also signs the script.

One of the fundamental aspects of the film is the remarkable presence of powerful female protagonists. “Jane Foster returns as Mighty Thor. In a way, he comes back in a very different way, now he has much more weight in the story. She is a superhero, but that is not the most important thing, but we have further developed the character of her. That is also essential, especially for young audiences,” Waititi argues.

“It is essential to have references like Jane, that all the public, men, women, boys and girls, see female characters in these roles. That a boy or a girl can feel reflected, that they value their courage, their strength. that’s what’s important“, adds the filmmaker. “We have to have more presence in terms of female roles, but we also need them to not see beyond it,” adds Tessa Thompson.

Marvel’s commitment to diversity

“For example, on the set, the two young children of a cast member told me that Valkyrie was their favorite character and that was great. I want us to be referents beyond our sex, we must break those barriers,” continues declaring the actress, who defends Marvel’s commitment to diversity in this installment. “Movies have to have the ability to show us how the world should be,” she says, stressing that it should also be done “even with the little details.”

Thor: Love and Thunder It is the third feature film that he directs. Taika Waititi for a Disney company, having made Thor: Ragnarök for Marvel and JojoRabbit for Searchlight Pictures, as well as directing an episode of The Mandalorian for Lucasfilm. His next project Next Goal Winsis also produced by Disney, through its Searchlight Pictures imprint, which shows the director’s confidence in the company.

amt