Taika Waititi had forgotten that Natalie Portman appeared in ‘Star Wars’

Although they went through a time when they were completely reviled, a whole generation of ‘Star Wars’ fans grew up with the prequels of the George Lucas saga, with the pod races, with Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan, with Annie and Amidala. Impossible to forget the spectacular outfits of the queen of Naboo, played by Natalie Portman. Well, it’s not impossible. Ask Taika Waititi.

The filmmaker has worked with Portman on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in which she returns as Jane Foster after ‘Thor: The Dark World’ and a small (gimmick) appearance in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Waititi explained that she made a bit of a fool of herself when she offered Portman to take part in the ‘Star Wars’ movie that he plans to direct in the future: “Natalie asked me ‘what are you going to do next? I told him ‘I’m going to try to work on a ‘Star Wars’ thing. Have you ever wanted to appear in a ‘Star Wars’ movie?’ She told me, ‘I’ve already appeared in ‘Star Wars’ movies. i forgot about those“.

After remembering that bad drink, Taika Waititi explained that he wants to be very careful with this project for Lucasfilm, knowing that the success of Marvel does not guarantee anything: “I think the Taika of 10 years ago would have panicked and been very nervous. But if he’s not okay, he’s not okay. If he’s not ready, he’s not ready. I don’t want to rush into ‘Star Wars.’ the jump without feeling that it is unique, that it is my film, and that it makes sense, because that would be a disaster. I am writing it. I’m going to do my best to come up with an idea that everyone loves“. What is clear to her is that she wants to get as far away from the Skywalkers as possible.

How He Convinced Her To Return To Marvel

Before it launches into the galaxy far, far away, Waititi returns to the MCU with “Thor: Love and Thunder,” again headlined by Chris Hemsworth. On the return of Natalie Portman to the franchise, the director assures that “It wasn’t hard to convince her. I had never heard of the (Mighty Thor) comic arc, so I left her a few comics… Every time you wonder how we got this or that, we offer them millions of dollars and they say yes.“. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ opens in theaters on July 8.