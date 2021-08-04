‘Taika Waititi? He said yes when Akira jumped ‘

Akira’s film is a project that Taika Waititi is very fond of: the adaptation of the Japanese animation masterpiece, however, is experiencing a rather troubled gestation, between continuous postponements and cancellations. A situation that almost led the director to forfeit the The Suicide Squad by friend James Gunn.

To tell it was the director himself, after explaining all the references in the film to the comics of the Suicide Squad: “I originally offered Taika another role, but he wasn’t sure. At the time he was working on Akira, he said, ‘I have to get back to you in a couple of weeks,’ but he really wanted to. He would have been one of the superheroes. He told me he wanted to do it, but then work began on AkiraGunn recalled.

The director then continued: “Then all of a sudden it all jumped and he called me and said, ‘That fuckin’ movie is off, is the role still available? ‘ And I said to him: ‘Actually no, but I may have another idea for you’“. The good James, however, has not revealed what the original role of Taika Waititi in his film should have been: do you have any ideas about it? Let us know in the comments! Let’s see, in the meantime, what are the chances that The Suicide Squad receives one or more sequels.