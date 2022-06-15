Taika Waititi leaves an interview after being asked about Rita Ora

Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Love and Thunderabruptly ended an interview with Phillip Schofield from this morning after he asked him a question about his relationship with singer Rita Ora.

While I was in this morning on June 13 with actor Chris Evans to promote his new movie LightyearSchofield asked Waititi about his girlfriend, whom he is rumored to be engaged to.

Towards the end of the chat (about 10 minutes into the video above), Schofield said, “Well, we’ve wished Chris a happy birthday… so Taika, are there any wedding bells?”

To which the protagonist of Thor he chimed in saying, “You can congratulate me! It’s in August! Let’s talk about my birthday.” And right after that she proceeded to take off the earpiece and toss it aside, saying, “What? I’m sorry, I’m losing you! Nothing, it’s gone.”

Even though the interview seemed to be going off the rails, Evans was still laughing, not knowing what else to do except giggle uncomfortably. The chat then ended abruptly, with Schofield adding, “She’s gorgeous though, we love having her here, she’s always a great guest and congratulations!”

However, fans did not like Schofield’s series of questions, with one person commenting on Twitter: “Pretty well understood, a guest’s personal/love life is off limits unless the agreed interview is specifically on that topic. Wrong on any occasion.”

In addition to LightyearTaika will soon be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, who directs and stars. For his part, Evans can be seen in the unseen agent, from Netflix, along with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. Both will hit theaters in July.

