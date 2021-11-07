Taika Waititi prepares L’Incal, from the graphic novel by Moebius and Jodorowsky

Surreal, brilliant, visionary, Alejandro Jodorowsky is a cult artist with many facets: director, actor, costume designer, composer, author of novels and graphic novels, he is also known for having attempted in 1975 to make the first film based on Dunes by Frank Herbert, with the same author involved in a production that was to involve names such as Salvador Dalì and Orson Welles. The film, however, did not find the funds to be produced and in 2013 a documentary was made on the film that was never made, entitled Jodorowsky’s Dune.

But one of the other works he is known for is his comic book universe called Jodoverse, his particular vision of a shared comic universe. The first title to join was The Incal.

The Incal





Originally published in installments with the title Une Aventure de John Difool on the French cult newspaper Métal Hurlant, which he wrote with the images of another legendary name, Moebius, was later published in six volumes: The black Incal (1981), The Incal Luce (1982), What is below (1983), What is above (1985), The fifth essence 1: Galaxy that meditates (1988) and The fifth essence 2: The planet Difool (1988). The story is set in a dystopian universe and begins in the capital of an insignificant planet belonging to a human galactic empire, where the Berg aliens, who resemble featherless birds and inhabit a neighboring galaxy, are creating a new block of power. In the midst of it all, protagonist John Difool is about to be thrown into a lake of acid by mysterious masked characters but is rescued by a police ship. During the interrogation he denies having received from a dying berg the Incal of light, a crystal of enormous and infinite powers. Which is coveted by various factions: the aforementioned berg, the corrupt government of the big city, the rebel group called Amok, the church of industrial saints or techno-priests, which venerates the black Incal. Animah, the original keeper of the crystal, is also in search of it. Together with a colorful group of fellow adventures, John must save the universe from the forces of the Black Incal.

The film





The graphic novel has been called a collection of space opera, political intrigue, conspiracy, messianism, mysticism, poetry, debauchery, romance and satire and is among the contenders for the title of best comic in history. All material that is well suited to the crazy and unconventional style of director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, 2017 and next Thor: Love and Thunder, July 8, 2022) who will co-write him with his regular collaborator Jemaine Clement (the series What We Do in the Shadows) and Peter Warren (Ghost Team, 2016). The director told a Deadline Hollywood that Jodorowsky’s works have influenced many authors, including himself and he is amazed by the possibility of giving life to such an iconographic character, thanking the authors and the Humanoids publishing house (also co-producer of the film) for the trust they have placed. In turn, Humanoids added that when their CEO Fabrice Giger discovered Waititi’s films, it became clear to him that he was the right person to create a The Incal at the same time extraordinary, intimate and of cosmic proportions.

There is no arrival date for yet The Incal, in the meantime we leave you with the video made by Humanoids in which Jodorowsky himself declares that if at one time he would not have accepted that another director made his works, now, apart from the age factor (he is ninety-two years old) he has found someone able to honor his creation, all while Taika Waititi enters the scene, who first declares that for him the graphic novel is a world in which he discovers something new every time, then compares John Difool to the character of Jack Nicholson in Chinatown (1974), a funny-looking character involved in a bigger story than himself, in this case, saving the universe. We will keep you informed about the arrival of The Incal at the cinema, what do you think, Taika Waititi is the director best suited to transpose Jodorowsky’s graphic novel?