Taika Waititi risked not directing Thor: Ragnarok, but was saved in extremis by Oceania | Cinema

What connectsAnd, the iconic Disney animated film directed by Ron Clements and John Musker? The explanation comes to us from that MCU anecdotal mine known as The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the special volume published by Abrams Books all focused on the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the excerpt proposed by / Film it is explained how Taika Waititi almost lost the chance to direct Thor: Ragnarok, the third film dedicated to the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth that ended up grossing a good 853 million dollars (via BOM) . And how the director was rescued by Oceania and by agents of the TSA, the US government agency responsible for transport safety, who had particularly loved the cartoon.

Let’s proceed in order.

At the time, Taika Waititi was on the shortlist of directors reviewed by Marvel Studios thanks to the endorsement received by Brad Winderbaum, producer of the film division of the House of Ideas. The problem was that Kevin Feige had a very tight time window to choose the director to entrust the film to and Waititi only had a very specific day to meet the supreme boss of the UCM. The New Zealand filmmaker was in Hawaii to celebrate his birthday and had to fly to Los Angeles for the meeting. And it is precisely at that point that he notices a major problem: his passport had been placed in a luggage that had been sent home to New Zealand. Traveling to the continental United States seemed impossible. At that point he frantically searched for something that could attest to his identity by finding a letter that had been sent to him by the Walt Disney Company about Oceania, for which he had written the first draft of the script. With a not indifferent dose of luck and explanation, Taika Waititi was able to illustrate the situation of his passport using the letter from the American corporation as “document”. And, to his extreme surprise, it all turned out to be a happy ending: the TSA agents had particularly loved Moana and corroborated his story.

Loading... Advertisements

The director finally managed to meet Kevin Feige by offering him his pitch for Thor: Ragnarok enriched by a sizzle reel which, on the notes of Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin (song actually used in the film), showed segments from films such as Big Trouble in Chinatown, Superman and Ninja Turtles used to convey the tone it intended to give the cinecomic.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!