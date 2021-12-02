News

Taika Waititi surprised by the freedom he had for Thor: Love and Thunder

Zach Shipman
Taika Waititi reinvigorated the character of Thor with his groundbreaking chapter of the MCU Thor: Ragnarok. Of course, the director is determined to raise the bar for his sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. According to Marvel’s director of visual development, Andy Park, Thor: Love and Thunder is truly “wild and crazy” and Waititi was surprised that Marvel allowed him to make it so.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Andy Park discussed how Love and Thunder will continue to break the mold. “There’s a reason there have been over a decade of blockbuster movies and why this franchise is growingPark said. Continuing: “So Thor: Love and Thunder falls into just where it’s just pushing the boundaries of what’s comfortable and what should be expected.”

Andy Park he then added: “I will let myself be surprised and push these characters and the images will accompany him. I think that [Waititi] said it in some interviews where he’s caught working this way, because he shouldn’t be allowed to make a film like this. Alright then. This movie is crazy. It’s so funny. And I just can’t wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so fun to work with and design so many characters and create key images. It will be nice. It will be funny”, he therefore concluded.

Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, the details

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, with Chris Hemsworth playing Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman is Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander becomes Lady Sif, Chris Pratt is Star-Lord, Dave Bautista is Drax, Karen Gillen is Nebula, Christian Bale is Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe plays Zeus. The film hits theaters on July 6, 2022. Filming began in January 2021 in Sydney, Australia and wrapped in early June.

What are your expectations for Thor: Love and Thunder?

