Taika Waititi: We review his best films
Samir HusseinGetty Images
- The best movies of 2022: ranking from worst to best
- The chronological order of the movies and series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explained
- The 50 Best Superhero Movies, Ranked
He directs, writes and acts. Which renaissance man of the 21st century, Taika Waititi showed interest in many artistic fronts from the beginning. A native of New Zealand born 47 years ago, Already at the university he began to give free rein to his creative workthe same that has led him to be one of the creators of Marvel.
In his college years, Waititi was part of a comedy group, created a duet with Jemaine Clement. She soon got behind the camera and started shooting short films. His short ‘Two Cars, One Night’ (2003) earned him his first Oscar nomination in 2005. Two years later, he released his first feature, a rom com called ‘Eagle vs Shark’. His creative mind continued to develop projects until In 2014 he received full recognition with another film made with Clement: ‘What we do in the shadows’, an absolute surprise wherever it goes. In the film, narrated as a mockumentary, the day-to-day life of vampires who share a flat and try to keep up with today’s society is shown. It has been so successful that the film has been made into a television series, forming part of one of the best vampire series.
Nevertheless, its potential has been squeezed to the maximum (with a higher budget, of course), thanks to the God of Thunder. In 2017 she was in charge of the third Thor movie, and in 2022 she released the fourth installment, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, with the return of Natalie Portman. In Marvel he has also been in front of the screen: he has been in charge of playing Korg, both in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and in the new installment.
In addition, Waititi is one of the lucky actors who has worked in both the Marvel Universe and the DCEU. He has appeared in ‘Green Lantern’ and has also been briefly seen in ‘The Suicide Squad’, directed by James Gunn. It is clear that Taika does not marry anyone.
Nevertheless, It seems that Disney wants to have him very close: the New Zealander will be in charge of directing an upcoming film from the Star Wars Universe. The director will start filming it from January 2023. For now, not many details of the story are known, and everything indicates that it will be a very different story from the ones we have seen within the Star Wars universe. We’ll see how it goes.
Below we review the career of the filmmaker/screenwriter/actor with some of his works, regardless of the field in which he works. Do you have all his work on file? Do you remember all his appearances?
Advertising – Continue reading below
Eagle vs. Shark
His first feature, written by him and in which he also acts, was a romantic comedy about two misfits. The film went through the Sundance festival (where they took their picture).
Green Lantern (Actor)
Waititi appeared in that forgettable movie for many (especially for Ryan Reynolds) from 2011. The film served to establish a friendship with the actor of ‘Deadpool’ that lasts today.
What we do in the shadows (Director, screenwriter and actor)
Together with Jemaine Clement, in 2014 he presented this hilarious mockumentary about three vampires who share a flat in New Zealand
Vaiana (Screenwriter)
He is uncredited in the story. But yes, Waititi wrote the original script for the Disney movie released in 2016. At least it was his help to get to work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Thor: Ragnarok (Director and actor)
The face lift for Thor came in the third. After seeing in 2013 a very standard second part to what we had been seeing within the MCU (with exceptions), Waititi renewed the story and gave it more comical and uninhibited touches.
Jojo Rabbit (Director, screenwriter and actor)
His great feat, a personal as well as mainstream work in which Waititi dared, neither more nor less, to play Adolf Hitler in this story about this lonely boy targeted at the Hitler Youth. The film earned him 6 Academy Award nominations and an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Suicide Squad (Actor)
James Gunn’s movie for the DCEU was an absolute cameo fest. Waititi was seen there as a villain. A brief appearance in which he was seen playing the Mouser, controller of rodents and father of Daniela Melchior’s character.
Free Guy (Actor)
He was reunited with his friend Reynolds in the movie ‘Free Guy’, the one we met in 2021. A comedy that was better accepted than ‘Green Lantern’. Here Waititi demonstrated his skills as a villain by giving life to an executive from the world of video games.
Thor: Love and Thunder (Director, writer and actor)
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below