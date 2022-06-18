Tailor trend: the new fashion obsession of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Blake Lively

When temperatures rise, wearing clothes that are too formal and covering up is hardly an option. Unless you opt for a simple blazer worn next to the skin, like Hailey Bieber. However, for the past few weeks, top models and prominent personalities all seem to have a new fashion obsession: theofficewear, which they have fun reinterpreting in their own way, adding the right dose of sexiness and style. Of Hailey Bieber at Kendall JennerPassing by Blake Lively…Spotlight on new ways to wear this trend this summer.

Sexy, again and again

Skin-to-skin suit jacket and platform pumps: Hailey Bieber is sexier than ever in the streets of New York this June 14, 2022. As she officially launched the press tour of Rhodesher new skincare brand, the model chose to wear a jacket signed Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello from the Spring-Summer 2022 show next to the skin, simply combined with a pair of platform pumps, effect sunglasses Matrixand jewelry Tiffany & Co.. The watchword, then? To dare !

Skirt suit 2.0

Wardrobe essential executive womanthe tailor is probably one of the symbols ofempowerment strongest to date. We owe it in particular to Yves Saint Laurent who, in 1966, created a scandal when he presented the iconic female tuxedo. As she went, alongside Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashianat an event for the finale of the reality TV show The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner played the card of chic with classic elegance in a vintage skirt suit, from the collection Givenchy fall-winter 2007-2008 haute couture.