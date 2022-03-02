Taína Gravier, daughter of Valeria Mazza, dazzled Anne Hathaway in a parade: “The best dressed”

Taina Gravier, the daughter of Valeria Mazzasurprised Anne Hathaway during a Giorgio Armani fashion show.

The Hollywood star highlighted the teenager, daughter of the supermodel and Alejandro Gravier, as the best dressed of the event in Milan.

Taína accompanied her parents to the launch of the latest collection of Armani and was able to chat with Hathaway.

Valeria and Alejandro shared a post dedicated to their friend Giorgio and their presentation full of family photos and they shared photos and videos of the meeting of the couple’s daughter with Anne in Instagram stories.

Hathaway tells the teen in the video “It’s a great pleasure to meet you, how are you? You are the best dressed in the place!”

Valeria stood out next to the photos of his post that the parade echoed the difficult world situation.

“The king George, continues to surprise us with its creativity and elegance. A different parade without music, in silence, as a symbol of respect and a request for Peace,” he wrote. Mazza to accompany family photos with the designer.