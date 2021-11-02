Taiwan and beyond. Blinken protests with Chinese Wang: “Don’t touch the status quo”

TIZIANA FABI via Getty Images US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi meet on October 31, 2021 at a hotel in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 of World Leaders Summit of Rome. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Taiwan issue, the main trophy in the competition between the United States and China, could only be at the center of one of the most important meetings “on the sidelines” of the G20 in Rome: the one between the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The head of US diplomacy reiterated that the US is opposed to the actions taken by Beijing that have increased tensions in the Taiwan Strait and to any “unilateral act that changes the status quo”. Almost at the same time, agencies break out the news that China has sent 8 military aircraft to breach Taiwan’s southwestern defense identification space: the island’s defense ministry reported in a statement that a Y-8 was deployed. ASW, six J-16s and one KJ-500.

It is the photograph of the crisis between superpowers that most worries international observers, aware of the delicacy of the Blinken-Wang meeting. The absence of Xi Jinping at the top – the effect of which, even visually, was that of an anti-Chinese group photo – meant that the hottest bilateral event took place at the level of diplomats. The two had not met personally since the Anchorage, Alaska summit last March: a summit marked by tension, with Beijing having been diplomatically defeated.

Months later, the reasons for the friction between the two superpowers are still there, but the US plan to reunite the Anglosphere and the EU in an anti-China key has made significant progress, from the Aukus pact for the supply of submarines to Australia to the European “discovery” of the Indo-Pacific. So the US played once again at home, on the friendly stage of Rome.

The secretary of state expressed concern “about a series of actions by Beijing that undermine the rules-based international order and that are contrary to our values ​​and interests and those of our allies and partners, including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang , Tibet, Hong Kong, the East and South China Seas and Taiwan, ”the State Department announced at the end of the meeting. Blinken – the note reads – underlined the importance of keeping “lines of communication” open to manage the competition between China and the US in a “responsible” way, and highlighted the areas in which the parties can work together, such as the climate crisis. , Iran and Afghanistan.

Specifically, regarding Taiwan, Blinken told Wang that the United States opposes actions taken by Beijing that have increased tensions across the Strait, reiterating that Washington opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo. A senior State Department official told Reuters about the meeting between the two heads of diplomacy, which lasted about 50 minutes. Blinken also reiterated that Washington has not changed its “one China” policy towards Taiwan, the official added.

For the Chinese minister, these are words in the wind. The diplomat – Reuters reports – urged the US to keep the promises made to China about Taiwan, rather than saying one thing and doing another. The tensions over Taiwan – Wang remarked – are caused by American support for pro-independence forces, which is why the US should “really adhere” to the policy of one China. “The real status quo on Taiwan is that there is only one China. Taiwan is a part of China and both are part of the same country ”. The American inconsistency between words and actions makes Taiwan the “most sensitive issue” between Washington and Beijing.

China, as you know, claims the democratic island as part of its territory and regards any foreign intervention on Taiwan as interference in its internal affairs. The United States stepped up its support for the Taiwan government during the Trump presidency and increasingly in the early months of the Biden administration. Over the past month, China has increased its show of force in the area; Washington responded by expressing its determination to defend Taiwan from any Chinese aggression. Just a few days ago, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen admitted for the first time the presence of American soldiers on the island.

The conversation between Blinken and Wang was defined by the Americans as “sincere, constructive and productive”. More buttoned up for now the Chinese, at the same time protagonists and outsiders of the summit. Moreover, the side towards which the political positions of the overwhelming majority of those present in Rome tend to be clear. This was also stressed yesterday by sources from the White House, expressing satisfaction for the “strong convergence” found with European leaders “on the nature of the challenge” with China.

The agreement reached overnight between the US and the EU for the removal of American tariffs on aluminum and steel and of European counter-duties on other American goods also has anti-Chinese implications. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said it clearly: the agreement represents “a common progress” towards central objectives of the Biden presidency: to demonstrate that democracies can bring results for their peoples, especially for workers, and resolve some of the biggest challenges, including climate change and the threat posed by unfair competition from China. If on the first point – the climate – the summit is moving towards a downward compromise, heavily conditioned by Chinese but also Russian and Indian requests, on the second point Biden’s anti-Chinese axis is sufficiently solid to disturb Xi’s expansionist aims. Jinping.