Taiwan: Beijing says there will be “serious consequences” if Nancy Pelosi visits the island

  • Sam Cabral
  • BBC News, Washington

The possible trip to Taiwan of the president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, has provoked an angry rejection of China and controversy in the White House.

On Monday, China warned about “serious consequences” if Pelosi pays a visit to Taiwan in the coming weeks.

Since 1997, no US politician of such high rank has traveled to the Democratic island that China claims as part of its territory.

The possible trip has not only irritated Beijing, because according to press reports, the White House has tried to dissuade the 82-year-old Democrat from traveling.

