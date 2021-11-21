Taiwan, China downgrades diplomatic relations with Lithuania

Lithuania regrets Lithuania said it regretted China’s decision to limit diplomatic relations with Vilnius. “Lithuania reaffirms its adherence to the ‘One China’ policy, but at the same time has the right to expand its cooperation with Taiwan” including through the establishment of non-diplomatic missions, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in turn. a press release.

Beijing: “They set a bad precedent” For China “the Lithuanian government must take on all the consequences that derive from these actions, which have created a bad precedent on the international scene”. Lithuania’s use of the term “Taiwan Representative Office” is a major diplomatic gap that has challenged a campaign of pressure from China to isolate the autonomous democratic island on the international stage. Beijing added that Lithuania had “abandoned the political commitment it made during the establishment of diplomatic relations” with China, referring to the “one China policy”, according to which countries officially recognize the Chinese government instead. than that of Taiwan.

China is working to keep Taipei isolated on the international stage and rejects any official use of the word “Taiwan”, fearing it will give the island a sense of international legitimacy. After the announcement in July of the opening of the embassy in Vilnius, Beijing had recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and asked Vilnius to recall its ambassador to China, which Lithuania did. Beijing also stopped freight trains to Lithuania and stopped issuing food export permits.