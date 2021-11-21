World

Taiwan, China downgrades diplomatic relations with Lithuania

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read





Lithuania regrets

Lithuania said it regretted China’s decision to limit diplomatic relations with Vilnius. “Lithuania reaffirms its adherence to the ‘One China’ policy, but at the same time has the right to expand its cooperation with Taiwan” including through the establishment of non-diplomatic missions, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in turn. a press release.

Beijing: “They set a bad precedent” For China “the Lithuanian government must take on all the consequences that derive from these actions, which have created a bad precedent on the international scene”. Lithuania’s use of the term “Taiwan Representative Office” is a major diplomatic gap that has challenged a campaign of pressure from China to isolate the autonomous democratic island on the international stage. Beijing added that Lithuania had “abandoned the political commitment it made during the establishment of diplomatic relations” with China, referring to the “one China policy”, according to which countries officially recognize the Chinese government instead. than that of Taiwan.

China is working to keep Taipei isolated on the international stage and rejects any official use of the word “Taiwan”, fearing it will give the island a sense of international legitimacy. After the announcement in July of the opening of the embassy in Vilnius, Beijing had recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and asked Vilnius to recall its ambassador to China, which Lithuania did. Beijing also stopped freight trains to Lithuania and stopped issuing food export permits.


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Gb: Johnson earned 4.7 million in second jobs in 14 years – Ultima Ora

1 week ago

Draghi al Colle can still save us from the German accountants

1 week ago

China, fear Covid: “Stock up on food and stay home”. And Beijing halves its flights

3 weeks ago

Burma, US journalist Danny Fenster sentenced to 11 years

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button