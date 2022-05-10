Taiwan has abandoned the “zero COVID” strategy

Taiwan has been facing its worst wave of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic since mid-April. In the last week, over 24 thousand positive cases have been reported on average per day, compared to the few dozen positives detected in the previous months. Despite the marked increase, the Taiwanese government has decided to abandon the “zero COVID” strategy followed in the last two years and to live with the virus, without imposing strict restrictions on the population. The choice is opposite to that taken by China, which in more or less similar conditions has imposed new rigid lockdowns, which are affecting hundreds of millions of people (the Chinese government claims sovereignty over Taiwan).

Until a few weeks ago, Taiwan was often used as an example to illustrate the positive effects of “zero COVID”, a strategy that involves the initiation of strict lockdowns as soon as the first positive cases of coronavirus are detected, in order to immediately prevent their diffusion. This approach had made it possible for a long time to keep the pandemic under control, registering just over 31,000 positive cases in two years out of a population of almost 24 million people.

As in many other countries that had adopted, with different declinations, the “zero COVID” strategy, things had begun to change with the arrival of the omicron variant, much more contagious than the previous ones, but overall less risky, especially for completely people. vaccinated and with a booster dose. In the first half of April, the variant had begun to circulate among the population, causing thousands and then tens of thousands of new infections in a few days, in a country accustomed until then to counting a few new cases per day.

The novelty did not surprise observers and the Taiwanese government too much, considering that the omicron variant had already caused new waves in much of the West between the end of 2021 and the first months of 2022. Already at the time, various experts had advised the Taiwanese government to change its policy, launching a plan for the end of the restrictions and a gradual abandonment of the “zero COVID” policy. The choice also stemmed from the observation of how things were going in Hong Kong, where a new series of limitations and lockdowns had proved essentially useless in stemming the spread of the infection, adding unnecessary inconvenience to the population.

Despite Hong Kong’s experience, China had followed a similar path in late March, imposing a strict lockdown in Shanghai and later in other areas of the country. The “zero COVID” policy was supposed to stem the spread of infections, but after more than a month it proved substantially ineffective in keeping the omicron variant under control. However, the Chinese government does not seem willing to abandon lockdowns and limitations, which are having a high cost for the country and for international trade.

Taiwan has chosen to follow a different path, accepting that it cannot stop the spread of omicron, but still has some leeway to manage the wave without asking for further sacrifices from the population. The use of our Green Pass equivalent has been abandoned, isolation times for positives have been reduced, and the use of masks in various circumstances has gone from required to recommended.

The government is trying to empower the population, especially with regards to isolation in case it turns out to be positive with a do-it-yourself test. Other efforts are directed towards the vaccination campaign, to increase the number of people vaccinated. Just under 80 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while people on a booster dose are about 60 percent.

However, many elderly people are not yet vaccinated or have not received the booster, while the government has recently authorized the administration of a fourth dose for those over 65. Only recently has vaccination been made possible for children under 12. years, long requested by parents with petitions and other initiatives.

However, the transition from “zero COVID” to living with the coronavirus was not easy, above all because after two years of pandemic the population was accustomed to perceiving the risk of getting sick as very high, precisely because of the very strict containment policies. These had been decided and perfected at a stage when vaccines were not yet available, the possibilities of cure were limited, and the variants in circulation tended to cause more severe cases than the omicron variant (whose effects would in any case be mitigated mainly by the effects vaccination).

The government has exploited precisely the characteristics of omicron and the fact that 99.8 percent of positives show at most mild symptoms to convince the population of the advisability of a policy change, also in reference to the progress of the pandemic in other countries. Polls last summer showed that the population was opposed to easing restrictions, fearing it might be premature. Since then, confidence in the government and in the management of the pandemic had increased, however, a condition that has facilitated the decisions of the last few weeks and their communication.

However, the problems were not lacking and in the transition phase from one approach to another, the government has shown that it is not always prepared. Some rules have changed several times over the course of a few days and there continue to be distortions and in some cases discrimination. For example, there are different rules for Taiwanese citizens and immigrants, even if you work for the same company or in the same manufacturing plant.

Hospitals do not have the necessary protective equipment to allow healthcare personnel to work safely, even if they have to treat patients who are positive, but who come to the hospital for other health problems. Antigen tests are not very common and long queues form every day in front of pharmacies, which have a few dozen tests, not enough to meet the demand. The number of positive cases is therefore certainly higher than the infections indicated in the official counts, a phenomenon that has occurred almost everywhere since the beginning of the pandemic and now made even more evident following the high circulation of the omicron variant.

According to official counts, just under 900 people have died in Taiwan since the start of the pandemic, one of the lowest figures in the world. Deaths were around 38 per million people, compared to 2,700 per million in Italy. In the last month in Taiwan 42 people have died of COVID-19, in Italy over 3,800.