Taiwan has opened an informal embassy in Lithuania

On Thursday, the foreign minister of Taiwan, the independent island that China claims as its own, announced the opening of a “Taiwan Representative Office” (an informal embassy) in Lithuania: Taiwan had not opened missions for 18 years diplomats within the territory of the European Union explicitly using the name “Taiwan”. China, as was widely expected, reacted using very harsh tones: it called the gesture an “outrageous” act and threatened political retaliation against Lithuania.

The opening of the diplomatic office, which Taiwan’s foreign minister announced this summer, has been at the center of one of the most notable diplomatic cases between Europe and China for months.

China was very angry because as a rule most countries in the world allow the opening of a “Taipei Representative Office” on their territory: an expedient to avoid referring directly to Taiwan, on which China claims the own sovereignty. Lithuania, on the other hand, has agreed to open a diplomatic mission in Taiwan, treating the island as an independent state, even if it is not diplomatically recognized by most countries of the world.

The Lithuanian decision was made despite enormous pressure from China in recent months, but it is not the first time that Lithuania, a territorially and economically tiny country compared to China, makes decisions that anger the Chinese government.

In recent years, the provocations have been various. Referring to the clash between the two countries, the New York Times had called Lithuania the “Baltic minnow” that angered the Chinese world superpower, while the Global Times, a tabloid owned by the Communist Party of China that expresses nationalist positions, had called it “the anti-China vanguard of Europe.”

