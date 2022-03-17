Taiwan increases its preparation for a possible invasion of China

Russian invasion of Ukraine sparks concern in Taiwan 3:10

(CNN) — On a normal day, they are lawyers, software engineers, and blacksmiths. But this week they have put on military dress, fired assault rifles at numbered targets and marched long distances in full military gear, all to prepare for a possible attack by the Chinese military.

The 400 men were some of Taiwan’s reservists, the first to face a strict new 14-day training program – up from seven days previously – introduced by the government this month to increase the island’s combat readiness. .

Analysts say the tightening of the training program, among other measures, shows how seriously Taiwan takes the threat of a possible Chinese invasion, and those fears have recently intensified, with some drawing comparisons between the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine and the potential existential threat to Taiwan.

Beijing has dismissed the similarities, though the ruling Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly vowed to “reunify” the island of 24 million people, by force if necessary, despite never having ruled it. Beijing has also stepped up its military pressure on Taiwan, including sending a record number of warplanes last year near Taiwan, which is less than 200 kilometers from China’s southeast coast.

This month’s increased military training has already drawn the ire of Beijing, with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office calling the move “provocative”.

“It is very dangerous for them to continue like this,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian told a regular briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, referring to Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party. “(They) don’t hesitate to tie the people of Taiwan to the tank of separatism and push them into an abyss of disaster.”

But while the increased training appears to have angered Beijing, military analysts and lawmakers warn it won’t be enough to fend off a potential onslaught from one of the world’s most powerful militaries. And while the war in Ukraine is taking place half a world away from Taiwan, it has ignited debate on the island about what the Taiwanese government can do to prepare.

What is Taiwan doing?

Even before Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine last month, fears had been growing that Beijing could take Taiwan by force.

In recent months, Beijing has carried out combat readiness exercises near the island – including regularly flying military aircraft in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, as well as holding joint air and naval exercises around across the Taiwan Strait, Chinese state media reported.

Taipei responded by committing a record amount of defense spending this year, and another $8.7 billion over the next five years, to boost its asymmetric warfare capabilities—a term for military strategies to counter much more powerful armies—including developing of new long-range missiles that can target China’s military installations in the event of war.

The island government also wants to increase the size of its military: With 160,000 in its all-volunteer professional ranks, Taiwan’s military is less than a tenth the size of Beijing’s People’s Liberation Army, though it also has more than a million reservists he could call up, if need be.

President Tsai Ing-wen has indicated that these reserve forces could be an important part of Taiwan’s defenses in the event of an invasion, drawing a parallel to Ukraine, where the government armed ordinary people to help protect their cities from invasion. invasion of Russian forces.

“The recent situation in Ukraine shows that apart from international support and assistance, it comes down to the unity of our people to safeguard our country,” Tsai said during a training inspection on Saturday.

“This training mission puts into practice the spirit of total defense,” he added. “Every reservist … has to assume that the war can happen in his hometown.”

The “total defense” initiative aims to raise overall military knowledge in Taiwan, which will allow the general public to be mobilized if the situation calls for it.

Under current rules, all eligible Taiwanese between the ages of 19 and 36 must complete four months of mandatory military training.

When they’re done, some join the reserve forces, committing them to extra training, like the 14-day exercises reservists joined this week.

Taiwan has not disclosed how its reserves will be divvied up among its ground, naval and air forces, other than to say they will be called up based on their areas of expertise.

This new training regimen is intended to allay fears that reservists are not combat-ready, but military experts say what is really needed is a longer mandatory training period.

Chang Yan-ting, a former Taiwanese air force deputy commander, told CNN that four months of mandatory training is “totally inadequate.”

Is Taiwan doing enough?

Last week, several lawmakers from different political parties called for an extension of Taiwan’s mandatory training period, citing the need to form a viable reservist force.

Wu Sz-huai, a lawmaker from the opposition Kuomintang party, said eligible men in Taiwan should be required to undergo a year of military training, a return to the previous requirement, which was lowered to four months from 2018.

The New Power Party, Taiwan’s fourth-largest party that often aligns itself with Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party, also called for women to be included in non-combat training programs, particularly military logistics.

Taiwan’s presidential office told CNN on Sunday that authorities are evaluating whether to expand mandatory military training on the island, after local media reported that President Tsai personally instructed the Defense Ministry to consider the possibility after to witness the way in which civilians had mobilized in Ukraine.

Chang, a former deputy commander of Taiwan’s air force, said there was an “urgent need” to lengthen compulsory military training in Taiwan, perhaps even more than a year.

“We must update our military strategy, including extending the recruitment period so that we can properly teach them how to position themselves in case of war, and how to handle anti-tank missiles and other equipment,” Chang said.

J. Michael Cole, a senior fellow at the Taipei-based Global Institute Taiwan, said the island must increase its military capacity and prepare for any contingency.

“Events in Russia show that assumptions that autocratic leadership will always make rational decisions have been completely destroyed by Vladimir Putin, in his decision to invade Ukraine,” he said.

“It does not mean that Xi Jinping will decide tomorrow to use force against Taiwan because his friend in Moscow decided to use force against Ukraine,” he said. “But it makes it clear that there is a possibility – albeit a slim one – that autocratic regimes decide by their own calculations, for their own reasons, to use force against a democratic country.”

Beijing has rejected comparisons between Taiwan and Ukraine, and China’s ambassador to the United States wrote this week in a Washington Post op-ed that observers are wrong to compare them.

“Taiwan’s future lies in the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the reunification of China,” Qin Gang wrote. “The Taiwan issue is China’s internal affair. It makes no sense to insist on the principle of sovereignty in Ukraine while harming China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in Taiwan.”

Experts agree there are big differences between Russia’s attack on Ukraine and how any Chinese invasion of Taiwan might play out.

Unlike Ukraine, Taiwan is an island, which means that Beijing would likely have to launch one of the largest amphibious assaults in history. A potential invasion would also likely provoke a regional response, thanks to Taiwan’s physical proximity and importance to Japan, which is only 100 kilometers from Taiwan.

In addition, Taiwan is a world leader in the supply of semiconductor chips, needed to power everything from smartphones to cars, so an invasion would likely have a ripple effect around the world.

“This changes the way the international community will calculate its response to the threat or invasion against Taiwan,” Cole said.

Still, there are lessons to be drawn from the situation in Ukraine to help Taiwan prepare, analysts say.

“The lesson from Ukraine is clear,” said Chang, a former Taiwanese air force deputy commander. “We have to be responsible for defending our own country.”

