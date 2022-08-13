Taiwan, sacred territory of China

Taiwan is for China as if it were Saona Island for the Dominican Republic. Taiwan is China’s sacred territory, which is an indisputable fact.

The earliest Chinese farming on the island of Taiwan dates back more than a thousand years, and the first records of Taiwan in China’s documentary archives were in the year 230. By the middle of the 12th century, Taiwan was already under the jurisdiction of China. administration of the Chinese central government of different consecutive dynasties. In 1684, the Qing dynasty government established Taiwan Prefecture, which became a province in 1885, the 20th province in China at the time. In 1894, Japan started the First Sino-Japanese War. The Qing dynasty government lost the war and was forced to cede Taiwan to Japan. Since then, the heroic and indomitable struggle of the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait against the Japanese occupation has not ceased.

The Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation agreed upon during World War II stated that all the territories that Japan stole from the Chinese should be returned to China. In September 1945, Japan signed the instrument of surrender, pledging to faithfully carry out the obligations set forth in the Potsdam Proclamation. Since then, Taiwan and the Penghu Islands have officially returned to Chinese territory and under Chinese sovereignty.

However, as a result of the civil war in China in the late 1940s and the interference of outside forces, the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have fallen into a state of protracted political antagonism. But China’s sovereignty and territory have never been divided, and Taiwan’s status as part of China’s territory has never changed.

In October 1971, the 26th Session of the United Nations General Assembly passed Resolution No. 2758 which restored all legal rights of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations and recognized the government of the People’s Republic of China as the the only legitimate government that represents all of China. The resolution is a political document that embodies the One China principle. To date, based on this principle, we have established diplomatic relations with 181 countries, including the Dominican Republic. The One China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.

The China-US Joint Statement on Establishing Diplomatic Relations, published in December 1978, states: “The US Government recognizes the Chinese position that there is only one China and Taiwan is part of China.” It also states: “USA. recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate Government of China. Within this context, the American people will maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan.”

The powers, whether executive, legislative or judicial, are part of the US government, so they must strictly abide by the foreign policy recognized and committed to by the US government. However, a few days ago, the president of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China’s Taiwan region, ignoring strong opposition and serious efforts from the Chinese side. Said visit, which ignored the commitments made by the US side itself, has been a serious political provocation as a sign of escalating the levels of official US exchanges with Taiwan, seriously infringing China’s sovereignty and internal affairs, seriously violating the commitments made by the US side, and seriously undermining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

Reason for everything mentioned above, it is a legitimate right for China to make its resounding response to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. All the consequences of this must be borne by the US and the secessionist forces for “Taiwan independence”.

The essential principles of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-intervention in the internal affairs of other countries stipulated in the United Nations Charter form the cornerstone of modern international law and international relations. The Taiwan issue is purely China’s internal affairs, in which no other country has the right to interfere. It is worth asking, how would the US react if third countries became obsessed with fueling a few pro-independence forces in Puerto Rico or Texas?

The Chinese side that deploys its military maneuver in the waters near the island of Taiwan, its own territory, complies with both our domestic law and international law and standards, as well as being a necessary and legitimate action to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is also the use of the “red card” to stop provocations, in order to maintain regional stability and peace on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Our action is fundamentally different from the hundreds of military exercises that the US and its allies carry out each year in the waters around China to show muscle and stir up tensions.

The Dominican government, since the day diplomatic relations were established with our country, has always adhered to the One China principle, which we highly value. China and the Dominican Republic have a similar development path and share the same memory of pain from foreign aggression.

In the 1960s, before the US invasion of the Dominican Republic, Chairman Mao Zedong called all the Chinese people to demonstrate in solidarity with the Dominican people. Immediately after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, we have received numerous messages of support from friends from different Dominican social sectors, to whom we are deeply grateful. We hope that the Dominican government and all sectors of Dominican society continue to embrace the principle of One China and advocate for international justice, and shout a “no” to all those actions of interference in internal affairs and violations against the sovereignty of other countries.

The author is the Chinese ambassador to the Dominican Republic.