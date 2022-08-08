Taiwan | US Aircraft Carrier USS Ronald Reagan Keeps Watch Near China’s Military Exercises | Philippines | WORLD

The Navy aircraft carrier USA USS Ronald Reagan began a series of operations in the Philippine Sea on Thursday in the face of increased tension with China after a visit to Taiwan of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

A spokesman for the United States Seventh Fleet indicated that the ship is conducting a mission in the western Pacific southeast of Taiwan. “The USS Ronald Reagan continues to operate her routinely in the sea of Philippines as planned,” according to a statement.

Thus, he pointed out that these are routine patrol tasks “in support of an open and free Indo-Pacific region.” This ship is the only one of the United States Navy currently deployed in the area and its base is located in Yokosuka, Japan.

This same Thursday, the authorities of Taiwan they denounced that China is carrying out “irrational activities” after the start of a series of military maneuvers near the island.

“The Armed Forces of Taiwan they are operating as usual and monitoring our surroundings in response to China’s activities, which seek to change the ‘status quo’ and destabilize the security of the region,” the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said.

China’s military exercises are scheduled to last until Sunday. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night as part of a visit that lasted less than 24 hours but has sparked controversy and has drawn strong criticism from the Chinese government, which considers the island one more province under its sovereignty.