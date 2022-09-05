Take a break from screens? Do it for your mental well-being

The word fasting does not only refer to not eating. Its Latin root eiunum means emptiness in general, absence. Hence it is not unreasonable to speak of “dopamine fast” to allude to the deprivation of some daily pleasures and, therefore, to the decrease in the production of the hormone that gives happiness. It may interest you: Trump’s social network would not be available for Android for violating moderation rules As reported by media such as La Vanguardia de España, this practice –which has become popular in the last two years– would have emerged in Silicon Valley, the area of ​​California (United States) in which large companies and companies such as Apple, Google and Facebook converge.

Thus, dopamine fasting consists of abstaining from daily pleasures related to technological devices: the use of cell phones, leisure with video games, checking emails on computers, etc. “This kind of ‘technological detox’ It started among executives of large technology multinationals who were looking to disconnect for a moment from the screens,” confirms Jorge Mario Rubio, psychologist (@sporti.saludmental) and professor at the Faculty of Social and Human Sciences of the University of Antioquia, “so that the stimulation in the reward and pleasure centers located in the brain is reduced. In this way, dopamine bursts also decrease, which end up reinforcing, by association, the use of technological devices and social networks. Also read: Finally! Twitter comes with the edit Tweets function: this is how it works How recommended is it? In view of the fact that there is not enough data or scientific studies regarding “dopamine fasting” to support its effectiveness, according to Rubio, the most appropriate and pertinent thing is to speak of “technological detoxification”, which refers to the same practice, but in a different way. a more “technical” way. According to the specialist, it is crucial to voluntarily adopt “detox” habits like this one, especially since it is proven that the abusive use of screens It can trigger the Fomo Syndrome (acronym for “fear of missing out”, it is Spanish: fear of missing something). “This consequence of the excess of technology has been reviewed by several authors: we consume and consume technology almost for fear of not being aware of it at the last minute” (see To know more).

Likewise, Santiago Campillo, biologist and science communicator, in an article for La Vanguardia, highlights two issues on which the “dopamine fast” is based, which are well known in the literature: conditioning and addiction theory. The first, he says, has to do with a stimulus that is learned and reinforced because it provokes a dopamine response (for example, sharing with the person you love) and the second has to do with the fact that pleasure tends to decrease when stimuli increase, so tolerance builds and it becomes necessary to produce more and more dopamine to feel well-being. Now, according to psychiatrist Cameron Sepah, who would have popularized the practice through his LinkedIn account, “dopamine fasting” it can be repeated between one and four hours every weekend; a full weekend every four months or a full week every year. Can you do it all? “Detoxification” could be applied to other activities that cause equal pleasure (sleeping, eating, exercising). However, for the Rubio professional, issues like these: play, socialize and have sex they are reinforcers of natural practices, very positive, “of which we should not deprive ourselves unless there is a medical indication”.