Take a breath before seeing Dr. Polo, from “Case Closed”, on the day of her graduation

The doctor Anna Maria Polo -also known as Doctor Polo, just plain- is one of the most important media figures of recent years. With his very successful and always surprising program “Case closed”the histrionic lawyer and host – who plays the role of judge during her programs – has become a sensation and a true influencer.

As he prepares for the return of a new cycle of “Case closed” -with renewed study and the usual unusual and spectacular cases-, the Doctor Polo, 63, usually maintains a life for others active in their social networks. And it is on her Instagram account where she shares, in addition to scenes from the episodes of “Case closed”different photos of her private and intimate life, as well as photos from when she was a child or younger.

He takes a breath before seeing Dr. Polo, from “Case Closed”, on the day of his graduation. Source: Terra Archive.

Among so many photos of her childhood and youth, the Doctor Polo he always finds a place to dig into the drawer of memories and bring different moments of his life to the present. From photographs of his childhood, where he invites and challenges his followers to try to guess how old he was and where he also includes different reflections on life and day to day.

And in one of her many publications, the host of “Case closed” shared a photo from the day of her graduation as a lawyer at Florida International University. In the same photo, she Doctor Polo wrote: “This photo is from my graduation ceremony on @fiuinstagram. Do you dare to share photos of your graduation? #closedcase”

Of course, as is the case with all his publications, the posting of the Doctor Polo It didn’t take long for him to talk (and a lot!). And it is that if something is clear it is that the driver of “Case closed” it holds up very well over time and even looks very rejuvenated despite all the years that have passed.

In addition, when she shares photos of her as a child, she does not stop harvesting tender comments and in which they highlight the humility and innocence with which Ana María Polo can be seen in those snapshots before becoming the “Doctor Polo” of “Case closed”.