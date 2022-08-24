Entertainment

Take a breath before seeing Génesis Rodríguez at the age of 5, with her father Puma Rodríguez, on stage

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

The actress Genesis Rodriguez 35 years old is one of the great Latin stars that conquered Hollywood and is also the daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. The relationship between them has always been very close and full of complicity.

Genesis Rodriguez is the youngest daughter of Puma Rodriguez, since he was born as a result of his second marriage with the model Carolina Pérez. With her other two older daughters, she is hardly spoken of due to various family problems, but her Genesis has accompanied her at every step of her career.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian gives a tour inside her extravagant private jet, it’s the ultimate luxury!

8 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski and the manual of use of the first Mango high boots

18 mins ago

‘Not an age problem’ according to a journalist from L’Equipe qui balance

19 mins ago

Selena Gomez Has the Best Fall Looks in Only Murders In the Building

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button