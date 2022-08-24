Take a breath before seeing Génesis Rodríguez at the age of 5, with her father Puma Rodríguez, on stage

The actress Genesis Rodriguez 35 years old is one of the great Latin stars that conquered Hollywood and is also the daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. The relationship between them has always been very close and full of complicity.

Genesis Rodriguez is the youngest daughter of Puma Rodriguez, since he was born as a result of his second marriage with the model Carolina Pérez. With her other two older daughters, she is hardly spoken of due to various family problems, but her Genesis has accompanied her at every step of her career.

The truth is Genesis Rodriguez makes clear and before the public the love he has with his father whenever he can. She now shared an emotional photograph of his childhood and surprised his more than 950 thousand followers from all corners of the world who do not lose track of him.

Genesis Rodríguez in his childhood with his father el Puma, Source: instagram @genirodriguez

“That main character energy. But also the socks,” he wrote. Genesis Rodriguez in his Instagram feed and in the photo of the memory the Puma Rodriguez displaying all her talent while holding her little daughter by the hand who in turn wears a blue dress, a headband with a bow in her hair and black shoes with socks.

El Puma and his daughter Genesis Rodríguez. Source: Terra archive

fans of Genesis and of Puma Rodriguez They immediately reacted to the publication with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in which both talent and beauty stand out, as well as the good relationship they maintain 30 years after that moment that was immortalized forever.