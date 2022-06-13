Take a breath before seeing Puma Rodríguez at 18 in Venezuela

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is one of the most recognized artists in the entire region. He achieved fame from a very young age in his native Venezuela and from then on he never stopped working, only in 2017 he took a break due to a double lung transplant.

The Puma Rodriguez He is the son of Ana González, a Latin housewife, and the Spanish businessman José Antonio Rodríguez, who died at an early age when the singer was only 6 years old. Some time later, he, along with his brothers and his mother, had to go into exile in Ecuador.

On his return to Venezuela in full adolescence, the Puma Rodriguez He studied at the Escuela Técnica Industrial de Caracas, and obtained a degree in electrical technician. Now the artist became a topic of conversation on social networks because a photo from that time went viral.

The Puma in his adolescence. Source: instagram @elpumaoficial

In the black and white postcard that was shared by the same Puma Rodriguez a few years ago but now his fans have become a trend, he is seen with a group of friends. They all wear shirts and pants and have voluminous hair combed back.

The Puma Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

In the commented postcard, the Puma Rodriguez He is standing from right to left while looking at the camera. Since that time that the Latino boasts of his talent and beauty and fans have turned to social networks to let him know that they follow him closely and support him.