Entertainment

Take a breath before seeing Puma Rodríguez at 18 in Venezuela

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 1 minute read

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is one of the most recognized artists in the entire region. He achieved fame from a very young age in his native Venezuela and from then on he never stopped working, only in 2017 he took a break due to a double lung transplant.

The Puma Rodriguez He is the son of Ana González, a Latin housewife, and the Spanish businessman José Antonio Rodríguez, who died at an early age when the singer was only 6 years old. Some time later, he, along with his brothers and his mother, had to go into exile in Ecuador.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

For his presentation at Manchester City, Erling Haaland is wearing Puma cleats, a clue to his new shoe contract?

21 seconds ago

Jacky Bracamontes causes a stir by showing herself without filters and without a drop of makeup

9 mins ago

breaking news, reaction to the verdict, appeal… -2022

10 mins ago

Resplendent, Zendaya dazzles the red carpet of the most influential personalities of Time (PHOTOS)

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button